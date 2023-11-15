Taylor Swift and Travis and Jason Kelce’s parents set to meet at Eagles-Chiefs game, ET reports

In any relationship, the parents meeting the parents is a significant step. Now imagine it happening in a press box amid 76,000 NFL fans.

Taylor Swift’s and Travis and Jason Kelce’s parents are set to meet for the first time at Monday’s Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs matchup Monday night, according to ET.

The introduction is the latest chapter in Swift and Travis’ high-profile relationship. Last weekend, they shared a passionate kiss backstage as the crowd cheered them on. It was their first public smooch, a feat considering the singer is typically more reserved with her relationships.

Swift has also been seen interacting with the Kelce parents — Donna and Ed — at Travis’ games and Travis has been spotted at the Eras Tour with noted (traitor?) Eagles fan, Scott Swift.

Now, the official intros signal a serious step in all things Traylor. It’s also an opportunity to meld the Reading native’s OG home team — the Eagles, obviously — and her new team fandom-by-proxy (read: fandom-by-boyfriend). Additionally, it will be the first Kelce brothers matchup since the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

And while most eyes will definitely be on Taylor Swift herself, there is a looming question among fans regarding her dad: Which team will he choose to rep?

Advertisement

Over the weekend at her Argentina Eras Tour stop, Scott Swift — whom Taylor has previously described as an Eagles fan — was spotted watching the show alongside Travis while wearing a Chiefs lanyard.

“[I] got him over here to the good side, baby,” Travis quipped to Jason on Wednesday’s episode of the brothers’ New Heights podcast.

Jason wasn’t having it.

“What are we doing, Scott?” he said. “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from your lifetime of fandom? ... Ridiculous.”

Maybe Donna Kelce will consider sharing some of her famous Eagles-Chiefs split jerseys with the Swift clan.