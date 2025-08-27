Jason Kelce congratulates Travis and Taylor Swift on engagement, goes behind the scenes on her ‘New Heights’ episode

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in a joint social media post Tuesday — marking the second time in two weeks the celebrity couple made headlines, following Swift’s debut appearance on New Heights earlier this month.

That episode currently has over 20 million views on YouTube. Within the first 72 hours, there were 379 million views on Instagram, 61.6 million views on X, and 34.5 million views on TikTok.

“It’s all downhill from here,” Jason said jokingly.

On the latest episode of New Heights, the Kelces discussed how they prepared for the special appearance. But first, Jason had a message for his little brother and future sister-in-law …

Celebrating Swift and Kelce

This week’s New Heights was filmed before Travis and Swift announced their engagement, but that didn’t stop Jason from starting the podcast with a clip congratulating his brother and his future sister-in-law.

“There is one gigantic piece of ‘New News’ that just hit the wave,” Kelce said. “We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off. So, he is not here to address this himself. But, we felt necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged. The proposal heard round the world. [Expletive] yeah!”

While the rest of the world found out about the engagement Tuesday, Ed Kelce, the father of Jason and Travis, told News 5 Cleveland that the proposal actually took place over two weeks ago. He found out about it through a FaceTime call from Travis when he was at the Eagles open practice.

“I was actually at an Eagles practice, a public practice that had a lot of people,” he said. “Well, the Eagles had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night. So at that practice, I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him. I knew what they were going to say. And they, you know, let us know.”

He’s lucky a nosy Eagles fan didn’t look over and see what was happening.

Podcast debrief

The timing of the proposal lines up with the release of Swift’s New Heights debut. Leading up to the episode, “Intern Brandon” [Brandon Borders] recalled the first time he learned about the pop star joining the show.

“This is the longest I was ever trusted with a secret,” Brandon said. “The phone call I got from Travis scared the [expletive] out of me … Travis called me one day and gave me a 30 second ‘Hey, so, um, she’s going to do it. Somebody is going to call you with details. Bye.’ And that was the end of the call.”

With millions of eyes waiting for the episode, Brandon and fellow “intern” Jake Chatzky were obviously nervous. In a clip shown on the latest episode, Jake was visibly stressed — pacing back and forth in front of his laptops. It wasn’t until right before recording that they both felt at ease.

“I looked a lot like Jake, stressing before we do things, but I’m glad nobody filmed me,” Brandon said. “The moment where I relaxed was when I asked her before recording, ‘At the end we have a section where whatever question you have to ask, go for it.’ She was like, ‘Oh, I have to ask Jason about that [bikini] wax.’ I was like, ‘Oh, we’re [expletive] gold. Get her on camera right now.”

During the episode, which featured Swift announcing her next album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” the couple shared more on how they really met — and the role Andy Reid played in making that happen — and Swift discussed her journey to owning her master recordings and rights to her first six albums.

“She came off just as genuine as she really is and it was cool to see the world react to it, knowing that they hadn’t seen her in that kind of light before,” Travis said.

Of course, Jason earned some more fans in the process. Some even commended the former Eagles center for how well he navigated the interview, with one even comparing the future Hall of Famer to Barbara Walters.

“I knew that I was going to have to take the lead in asking the questions because I felt the same way when we did the Kylie episode,” Jason said. “When you’re both sitting right next to each other, it’s hard to stay on track. It feels weird interviewing, it felt better with you taking the lead and asking the questions in that episode. For this one, it felt like that was going to happen soon.”