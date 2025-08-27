Taylor Swift’s engagement has us dreaming up the most Philly wedding possible

Taylor Swift is officially engaged to Travis Kelce — which means the Eagles just got the most famous sister-in-law on the planet. Congrats, Birds fans: your brother’s tight end locked down the world’s biggest pop star.

Their engagement photos? Gorgeous, dreamy, garden-y. Honestly, they looked like they were shot at Longwood Gardens — and yes, we’re claiming that as a Pennsylvania connection because everything Berk County’s very own Taylor does somehow circles back here.

So if Taylor’s coming home to say “I do,” let’s talk venues. Because Philly has options — some glamorous, some gritty, all unforgettable.

The Bok

Taylor said it herself: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” Want to lean into that 90s high school rom-com energy? Bok is the obvious move. Ceremony in the old auditorium, cocktails on the roof with skyline views, and then a reception in the gym complete with folding chairs, disco lights, and a banner that says Congrats, Tay + Trav, Class of ’25. Travis shows up in a letterman jacket, Taylor’s crowned prom queen, Jason’s shirtless in the bleachers screaming and spilling a beer on the mascot. The fire alarm gets pulled during the bouquet toss, and everyone ends up at the after-party at Dolphin Tavern under a spinning disco ball.

The museums

Taylor loves an aesthetic. Picture vows under the skylights at PAFA, hors d’oeuvres at the Barnes, then closing the night on the steps of the Art Museum. Broad Street traffic? Forget it. The whole Parkway is shut down, people climbing light poles in gowns, the Phanatic stealing centerpieces. The bouquet toss is followed immediately by a Rocky-style sprint up the steps, and Meek Mill pops out to perform “Dreams and Nightmares” as the recessional. SEPTA detours every bus route but everyone shrugs and walks it.

The Linc

If we’re being real, this is the move. Imagine 70,000 screaming fans in midnight green, E-A-G-L-E-S chants drowning out the vows, confetti cannons going off the second they say “I do.” The Kelce brothers roll in wearing matching Mummers costumes. Gritty officiates the ceremony (he pronounces them “husband and TayTay”), and instead of a first dance, the couple does a celebratory beer chug at midfield. For cocktail hour, the jumbotron replays the Birds’ 40-22 smackdown of the Chiefs on loop until everyone is in tears. Halftime show? It’s Boyz II Men.

Big Charlie’s

For something “intimate” (lol), how about Big Charlie’s Saloon — Philly’s only Kansas City Chiefs bar. The place is plastered with Patrick Mahomes posters, but for one night only, they hang a giant Swift banner above the dartboard. Wedding favors are Bud Light cans wrapped in friendship bracelets. Instead of a Champagne toast, everyone gets a shot and sings “Love Story” off-key into the karaoke mic. The bar tab is settled in cash, naturally.

Close down Broad

The most obvious answer: shut down Broad Street. Ceremony on the steps of City Hall, Jason Kelce officiating in full Mummers regalia. Then comes the reception-slash-parade: brass bands blasting Taylor deep cuts, Swifties and Birds fans scaling poles together in harmony. Wawa hoagie trays feed the crowd, John’s Water Ice caters dessert, and at some point Gritty hijacks the wedding limo and drives it straight to Chickie’s & Pete’s. A SEPTA trolley gets stuck behind the procession, but the driver just leans out the window and yells, “Go Birds!”

No matter where it happens, Philly’s ready. This is a city built on chaos, pageantry, and love stories that make zero sense on paper but feel perfect in the moment. Taylor Swift is from Pennsylvania. Travis Kelce? He’s only “ours” when we want him to be — usually when Jason’s around or he’s singing “Fairytale of Philadelphia.”

But together? They’re one Broad Street parade away from the most Philly wedding of all time.