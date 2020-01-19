The NFL playoffs continue Sunday with the two conference championship games — the Tennessee Titans against the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. on CBS3, followed by the Green Bay Packers taking on the San Francisco 49ers at 6:40 p.m. on Fox29. The winners will face off in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.
Calling the Sunday night game on Fox will be longtime announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who will be joined by sideline reporter Erin Andrews and rules analyst Mike Pereira. It’ll be the 18th NFC championship game the two have called together in the booth (three of them with current Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth), and they’re two weeks away from calling their sixth Super Bowl.
But their have been rumblings about Aikman’s future in the booth after the Hall of Famer revealed back in December he’s interested in running an NFL team’s front office. Buck said last month that Aikman has wanted to do that for a long time, and although they are close friends, Buck admitted he doesn’t know what Aikman will decide to do.
“[In] broadcasting, whether you’tr doing a good job or not, it’s subjective. It’s really up to the ears of the listener … there’s no scoreboard, no tally that says you were better than everybody else that day,” Buck said. “I think [Aikman] misses the winning, not to get too Charlie Sheen on you.”
There’s also some uncertainty over on CBS, where talented analyst Tony Romo is set to become a free agent after the Titans-Chiefs game, which he’ll call alongside Jim Nantz, sideline reporters Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely, and rules analyst Gene Steratore.
It’s hard to imagine Romo jumping to a different network, especially since CBS will once again air the Super Bowl in 2021. But Front Office Sports’ Mike McCarthy recently reported ESPN is prepared to offer the former Cowboys quarterback as much as $14 million a year if he joins their Monday Night Football booth, which will also be on the market for a new producer.
“The Patriots don’t talk about contracts,” a tight-lipped Romo said before the start of the season, parroting the words of Bill Belichick. “I love football, I love working at CBS, I love the fact that I get to be an analyst."
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s games:
When: Sunday
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Time: 3:05 p.m. kickoff
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely)
Radio: WIP-FM (94.1) via Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, Tony Boselli, Laura Okmin)
Streaming: CBS All Access, fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Tony Corrente
When: Sunday
Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
Time: 6:40 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
Radio: WIP-FM (94.1) via Westwood One (Kevin Kugler, Kurt Warner, Ross Tucker)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: John Hussey
On the NFL Network, coverage begins at 9 a.m. with a six-hour edition of NFL GameDay Morning (yes, six hours), hosted by Rich Eisen alongside analysts Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, and Michael Irvin. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport will provide live updates throughout the morning.
ESPN will televise Postseason NFL Countdown at noon, hosted by Sam Ponder. She’ll be joined by analysts Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, and Louis Riddick. NFL insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will also join the telecast to provide live updates. Following the game, longtime hosts Chris Berman and Tom Jackson will return to host NFL Primetime on ESPN at 10 p.m.
At 1 p.m., CBS will preview the Titans-Chiefs game with a two-hour edition of The NFL Today, hosted by James Brown and featuring Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, and newely elected Hall of Famer Bill Cowher.
Fox NFL Sunday airs at 6 p.m. co-hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee with analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson, who also found out last week he’s headed to the Hall of Fame. NFL insider Jay Glazer will provide live updates.