Tom Brady is calling Sunday’s Eagles’ game against the Buccaneers on Fox

When the Eagles face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, a blast from the past will be calling the game in the booth.

Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who is in his first year broadcasting NFL games for Fox, will now call Sunday’s Eagles-Bucs matchup alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Brady had been slated to call Bears-Rams before the network’s switcharoo.

Not only will it be Brady’s first 1 p.m. kickoff of his brief broadcasting career, it will be his first game that doesn’t feature the Cowboys. As for how he’s done, reviews have been mixed, but he’s certainly had his moments. Calling the Cowboys-Ravens game Sunday, he graded one Dak Prescott throw a C+ but Jake Ferguson’s catch an A+. Another Prescott pass he labeled a “D throw.”

Some haven’t been that impressed by Fox’s $375 million man.

“Tom Brady’s problem— and ours — is his voice,” ESPN senior writer Don Van Natta Jr. wrote on social media Sunday. “No matter how much his commentary might improve, Brady’s delivery system teeters between mildly annoying to nails-on-a-chalkboard.”

Sunday’s game against the Bucs will almost certainly not be the last time Brady calls the Birds this season. As of now he’s slated to call two other Eagles games — Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys. But that could change as the season progresses.

The media markets that will see Eagles-Bucs are: Philadelphia, Buffalo, Cleveland, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, and most of Florida.