Eagles fans, get ready to hear a lot more from Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who unretired to play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will become the lead NFL analyst on Fox once he hangs up his cleats for good.

Brady, 44, will call games in Fox’s No. 1 booth alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. The duo will replace Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who called games in Fox’s top booth for 20 years before jumping ship for ESPN’s Monday Night Football back in March.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

Terms of the deal were not announced.

On Twitter, Brady said he’s excited for the opportunity, but noted he had “a lot of unfinished business on the field” with the Buccaneers.

There’s been a lot of media speculation about Brady’s post-football career, and his potential interest in a career in broadcasting. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reported that Fox began negotiating with Brady around the time Aikman started talks with Amazon and ESPN.

“Tom Brady never, ever, ever, wants to go in the car line again and drop off his kids off,” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland joked on Get Up Tuesday morning. “That one month at home sold Brady on domestic life is not for him. He wants to stay busy.”

Meanwhile, it remains unclear who will call games alongside Burkhardt this season. It’s likely he’ll be joined by former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who was Burkhardt’s broadcast partner in Fox’s No. 2 booth last season, but the network has not made an official announcement.

Fox broadcasts Super Bowl LVII in 2023 and Super Bowl LIX in 2025. On a call with investors Tuesday, Murdoch also revealed Fox will broadcast an NFL game on Christmas day during Week 16, but didn’t reveal any further details. CBS will broadcast Broncos-Rams on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m.

