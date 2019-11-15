The list of quarterbacks who reached the 500-yard plateau is a little weird. It includes Elvis Grbac and Vince Ferragamo, for one thing. For another, the all-time record of 554 yards in a game was set 68 years ago by Norm Van Brocklin, then of the Los Angeles Rams. That might have more to do with the quality of the opposing 1951 New York Yanks, whose franchise was revoked by the league after that season, but The Dutchman did keep winging it despite a 27-point halftime lead. Whatever he had against the Yanks, he had it bad.