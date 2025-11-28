Jalen Hurts weighs in on the Tush Push, and more from the Eagles-Bears Black Friday broadcast

It was a holiday letdown for the Birds, who dropped their second consecutive game on Friday, losing, 24-15, to the Chicago Bears.

If you toughed it out in the cold at the Linc, or for some reason want to relive that game, here’s everything you missed from the broadcast:

Pregame

All of Philadelphia’s mascots were on-site for Prime Video’s extended pregame show.

The Phanatic even cheered on a local Eagles fan in a pushup challenge against former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, who dropped down to attempt a few of his own.

Even Jason Kelce was on-site with New Heights and made a brief appearance on the broadcast, sharing why he believes Eagles fans are the “best in the world.” More on that in Monday’s edition of The Inquirer.

Malcom Jenkins, who was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Friday, Chase Utley, and Kyle Lowry shared their own messages

Angelo’s cameo

In order to explain the drop-off in the Eagles offense, Prime Video took a trip to newly minted Michelin Bib Gourmand cheesesteak establishment Angelo’s to take a look at the stats.

“‘Wit’ or ‘wit out’ a consistent offense, they’re still 8-3,” sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung said.

Someone gave them the right intel for where to go. Shoutout to the Philadelphian on Prime Video’s staff, although brutal to use such a great cheesesteak to explain the Eagles’ struggles.

» READ MORE: How did The Inquirer review Michelin’s top Philadelphia picks in the past?

Ben Johnson’s inspo

Ben Johnson took his high school postgame celebration — a riff on Billy Williams’ “Good, better, best” Hall of Fame speech — and brought it to his first head coaching gig in Chicago.

Johnson played high school football at A.C. Reynolds in Asheville, N.C., and graduated in 2004. Prime Video resurfaced a clip from Johnson’s high school days.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni and coaches struggle again as Eagles lose second straight | Marcus Hayes

What’s a wedge buster?

What exactly is the wedge buster sandwich? I had many questions, and, to be honest, I still can’t quite tell what’s in it. But the wedge buster is Prime Video’s response to the Thanksgiving meal served by Fox at the end of Thursday’s game, an extremely large sandwich made with pizza crust that the winning team gets to eat postgame.

Maybe just go to Middle Child next time?

Kevin Patullo critiques

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo did nothing to calm the heat around the Birds’ offense in the first half, scoring just three points with 83 yards of offense and two first downs.

There wasn’t much more to say about the state of the Eagles at halftime.

“Kevin Patullo does not have the answers,” Richard Sherman said. “He’s shown incompetency over the last couple games. … We need a little wingardium leviosa.”

Sherman waved a little Harry Potter wand to emphasize his point, but it’s not the first time he’s criticized Patullo.

Eagles fans

The broadcast got lots of mileage out of disappointed Eagles fans at the Linc, including my close personal friend, Philly Sports Santa, and the Grinch.

The boos were ringing down loudly on the broadcast after most offensive plays.

The Bears wanted to weaponize that atmosphere entering Friday’s game.

“If their offense goes three-and-out starting the game, they’re going to start booing them,” Bears safety and Philly native Kevin Byard said. “It’s one of those environments where it’s going to be very hostile. So hopefully we can start fast and kind of get the crowd against their own team.”

Prime Video even did a b-roll segment of Eagles fans — and even Santa — headed for the exits after the Bears took a two-score lead in the fourth.

Brutal.

Tush Push hate?

Al Michaels finally asked a Tush Push question we haven’t heard before — who on the team is the best at pushing Jalen Hurts on the famous quarterback sneak?

It took him a bit to get into his story because just after starting it, Hurts fumbled the ball and then the broadcast cut to commercial, leaving the captive audience (me) waiting for the end of the story.

“You know what, I was always good without being pushed on the quarterback sneaks,” Hurts told Michaels. “I don’t need to be pushed.”

“You know who might vote against the Tush Push? Hurts!” Michaels said.

“He might be the first one!” Herbstreit said jokingly.

Two-point conversion

Herbstreit and Michaels were surprised to see Nick Sirianni and the Birds go for two down nine points in the fourth with just over three minutes to go.

Had the Birds kicked the extra point, they could have made it a one-score game, though they would need to go for two if they managed to score another touchdown.

“To me, it was a no-brainer,” Herbstreit said. “You’re down eight, you’ve got all three timeouts and the two minute warning, you stop them on three runs, with A.J. Brown and that offense.”

Instead, the Birds remained down nine points, which made a comeback nearly impossible. That said, the Eagles needed to go for two at some point anyway if they were going to tie the game. By going for two first, you have all the information about what the rest of the game needs to look like instead of running the clock down to near zero and then failing on the two-point try.