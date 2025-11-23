How did The Inquirer review Michelin’s top Philadelphia picks in the past?

On Tuesday night, Philadelphia won big with three Michelin stars, 10 Bib Gourmands, and 21 Recommended winners.

One of the world’s most prestigious restaurant awards, Michelin deploys anonymous inspectors to assess restaurants and designate the honorees. Not too much is known about these inspectors — decision-making is made by a globally diverse group, not an individual, and most have several years’ experience in the restaurant or hospitality industry, according to Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide. They use changing names and phone numbers and visit a restaurant multiple times to evaluate its full merit.

While the 34 Michelin-recognized restaurants were presumably all-new to the guide’s inspectors, The Inquirer has written about all of them before — in a few cases, not entirely favorably. Here’s how the food desk has covered Philly’s Michelin-starred and Bibbed restaurants in the past. (For a breakdown of Michelin Guide hierarchy, read more here.)

Philly’s Michelin-starred restaurants

Provenance: While Michelin awarded chef Nicholas Bazik and his finely tuned team a coveted star, LaBan found flaw in Philly’s recent most ambitious French fine-dining project, which he reviewed last October: “When you’re paying $225 to sit down for a 2½-hour dinner (figure between $700 or $800 for two all-in with tip and tax, depending on what you drink), there isn’t much room for error. And there are still too many menu missteps at Provenance, where only about half of the 47 compositions I tasted over two meals were a complete success.” (Ed. note: I sense a followup review in the future...)

Green star

Pietramala: Chef Ian Graye also scored a Green star for Pietramala, his sustainability-minded vegan restaurant. In his 2023 review — which the NoLibs restaurant shared with Primary Plant Based (now closed) and Miss Rachel’s Pantry — LaBan found lots of bright spots and a disappointment or two, concluding of Graye’s cooking: “I’d rather someone swung big than timidly struck out.“ The swings are connecting even more these days: Pietramala was in LaBan’s Top 10 last year.