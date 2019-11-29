Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic is visiting an old friend for his best bet, while putting his money on some props involving the Eagles’ passing game.
Meanwhile, staff-picks leader Jeff McLane had a 3-0 Thanksgiving and is taking the Jets as his best bet.
If you’re looking for a live home dog, forget the NYG, who have covered just one of the last nine as home dogs.
Laying a dime is not really that appetizing, but after Carolina scored 31 against the Saints, why not?
Really tough to go against Baltimore, so we’ll pray for rain and take the under.
Not quite sure what’s going on with Ryan Tannehill, but Tennessee has won four of its last five. Actually, it might be Derrick Henry and the rushing attack taking the pressure off. Henry has been Jim Brown the last two games, rumbling for 347 yards as guys just bounce off him. And here’s a crazy trend that you can take to the bank: Indy has covered only one of the last 13 after coming into a game with two straight spread wins. Gonna sip some Tennessee whiskey.
Don’t have much of a feel for a side here, but I’m keeping an eye on Zach Ertz. When you have an anemic rushing attack, and Carson Wentz is your second-leading rusher, then you know Ertz is going to get at least a dozen or more targets — if he’s healthy — which should mean seven or eight catches. Might even think about going over on total receptions for Greg Ward Jr. He pulled in six last week, and should be good for at least four or five. Of course, these will be last-minute plays since Wentz has a little issue with his right hand. Gonna watch him in warm-ups, real close, and see what kind of spirals he is spinning. And then there’s a little hamstring issue with the Bank of Ertz.
Andy Reid is 17-3 off the bye, 10-1 at home. Superb numbers, but there’s more. Kaycee has really rocked the Silver & Black the last two times out, crushing the Raiders in last season’s finale, 35-3, at Arrowhead, then posting a 28-10 win this season in Oakland. Actually, the Chiefs have scored 103 points the last three times against the Raiders, and Patrick Mahomes has gone nuts! As in completing 67 of 106 for 1,019 yards. You can throw in 10 TDs with only one INT. And, he’s had a week off to rest the cranky knee. Need more? K.C. has covered 16 of the last 21 against the AFC West, while Oakland has covered only one of the last seven on the road in the division. All this adds up to the Chiefs being this week’s best bet.
We always respect wiseguy moves, and this game has gone from an open of Jax -1.5 to Tampa -2 back to the Jags laying one. However, in this spot, gotta believe that Nicky Foles, in his third game back, will get the best of the erratic Jameis Winston.
New York has scored 34 points in each of its last three games. Cincy scored 34 total in its last three.
’Zona knows how to lose and knows how to keep it close, which is why their spread record is 8-3 the last 11 games.
One of the greatest QBs in NFL history, John Elway, has no freakin’ idea how to select a quarterback. Denver has gone through Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen so far, and might give Drew Lock his first NFL start. That will not be a picnic against the Los Angeles defense, which is fifth in the league, and gets back superstar safety Derwin James. As long as Old Man Rivers limits his mistakes, like he did last season in a 23-9 win at Denver, it should be all Lightning Bolts.
Color it Brown with Pittsburgh starting third-string QB Devlin “The Duck” Hodges.
Gonna buck a very lucrative trend, which is Bill Belichick against his former assistants. Double B bounces down to Houston with a 5-0 perfecto against Bill O’Brien. Might be another W for New England, but thinking cover for Deshaun. See how much the extra half-point costs to bump up it to 3.5.
Banking on history repeating itself. Last season, these teams met in Seattle, also on a Monday night, and the Seahawks rolled to an easy 21-7 win as a 3-point favorite. And I know you’re wondering about Minny off the bye. Not great, with only two covers in the last nine games. And you’re probably also wondering about the Vikes as a dog. Not great, with just one cover in the last seven getting points. Gotta roll with Russ W over Captain Kirk.
Editor’s note: This line went up to 4 or 4.5 points by kickoff.