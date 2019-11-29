Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic is visiting an old friend for his best bet, while putting his money on some props involving the Eagles’ passing game.

Meanwhile, staff-picks leader Jeff McLane had a 3-0 Thanksgiving and is taking the Jets as his best bet.

Related stories

Sunday

Green Bay (-6.5) N.Y. GIANTS (46.5), 1 p.m.

If you’re looking for a live home dog, forget the NYG, who have covered just one of the last nine as home dogs.

Ed Barkowitz
Packers
Les Bowen
Packers
Paul Domowitch
Packers
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Packers
Marc Narducci
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers

CAROLINA (-10) Washington (40.5), 1 p.m.

Laying a dime is not really that appetizing, but after Carolina scored 31 against the Saints, why not?

Ed Barkowitz
Panthers
Les Bowen
Redskins
Paul Domowitch
Redskins
Marcus Hayes
Panthers
Jeff McLane
Redskins
Marc Narducci
Panthers
Vegas Vic
Panthers

BALTIMORE (-4) 49ers (46.5), 1 p.m.

Really tough to go against Baltimore, so we’ll pray for rain and take the under.

Ed Barkowitz
Ravens
Les Bowen
Ravens
Paul Domowitch
Ravens
Marcus Hayes
Ravens
Jeff McLane
Ravens
Marc Narducci
Ravens
Vegas Vic
49ers

INDIANAPOLIS (-2.5) Tennessee (43.5), 1 p.m.

Not quite sure what’s going on with Ryan Tannehill, but Tennessee has won four of its last five. Actually, it might be Derrick Henry and the rushing attack taking the pressure off. Henry has been Jim Brown the last two games, rumbling for 347 yards as guys just bounce off him. And here’s a crazy trend that you can take to the bank: Indy has covered only one of the last 13 after coming into a game with two straight spread wins. Gonna sip some Tennessee whiskey.

Ed Barkowitz
Colts
Les Bowen
Titans
Paul Domowitch
Titans
Marcus Hayes
Colts
Jeff McLane
Colts
Marc Narducci
Colts
Vegas Vic
Titans

Eagles (-9) DOLPHINS (45.5), 1 p.m., Fox

Don’t have much of a feel for a side here, but I’m keeping an eye on Zach Ertz. When you have an anemic rushing attack, and Carson Wentz is your second-leading rusher, then you know Ertz is going to get at least a dozen or more targets — if he’s healthy — which should mean seven or eight catches. Might even think about going over on total receptions for Greg Ward Jr. He pulled in six last week, and should be good for at least four or five. Of course, these will be last-minute plays since Wentz has a little issue with his right hand. Gonna watch him in warm-ups, real close, and see what kind of spirals he is spinning. And then there’s a little hamstring issue with the Bank of Ertz.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Dolphins scouting report

Ed Barkowitz
Eagles
Les Bowen
Eagles
Paul Domowitch
Eagles
Marcus Hayes
Eagles
Jeff McLane
Eagles
Marc Narducci
Eagles
Vegas Vic
Eagles

KANSAS CITY (-10) Oakland (51.5), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Andy Reid is 17-3 off the bye, 10-1 at home. Superb numbers, but there’s more. Kaycee has really rocked the Silver & Black the last two times out, crushing the Raiders in last season’s finale, 35-3, at Arrowhead, then posting a 28-10 win this season in Oakland. Actually, the Chiefs have scored 103 points the last three times against the Raiders, and Patrick Mahomes has gone nuts! As in completing 67 of 106 for 1,019 yards. You can throw in 10 TDs with only one INT. And, he’s had a week off to rest the cranky knee. Need more? K.C. has covered 16 of the last 21 against the AFC West, while Oakland has covered only one of the last seven on the road in the division. All this adds up to the Chiefs being this week’s best bet.

Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Chiefs
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Raiders
Jeff McLane
Raiders
Marc Narducci
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Chiefs (Best Bet)

JACKSONVILLE (-1) Tampa Bay (48.5), 1 p.m.

We always respect wiseguy moves, and this game has gone from an open of Jax -1.5 to Tampa -2 back to the Jags laying one. However, in this spot, gotta believe that Nicky Foles, in his third game back, will get the best of the erratic Jameis Winston.

Ed Barkowitz
Buccaneers (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Buccaneers
Paul Domowitch
Jaguars
Marcus Hayes
Jaguars
Jeff McLane
Buccaneers
Marc Narducci
Buccaneers
Vegas Vic
Jaguars

N.Y. Jets (-3.5) CINCINNATI (39.5), 1 p.m.

New York has scored 34 points in each of its last three games. Cincy scored 34 total in its last three.

Ed Barkowitz
Jets
Les Bowen
Jets (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Jets
Marcus Hayes
Jets
Jeff McLane
Jets (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Jets
Vegas Vic
Jets

L.A. Rams (-4) ARIZONA (47.5), 4:05 p.m.

’Zona knows how to lose and knows how to keep it close, which is why their spread record is 8-3 the last 11 games.

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Cardinals
Paul Domowitch
Rams (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Rams
Jeff McLane
Rams
Marc Narducci
Cardinals
Vegas Vic
Cardinals

L.A. Chargers (2.5) DENVER (38.5), 4:25 p.m.

One of the greatest QBs in NFL history, John Elway, has no freakin’ idea how to select a quarterback. Denver has gone through Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen so far, and might give Drew Lock his first NFL start. That will not be a picnic against the Los Angeles defense, which is fifth in the league, and gets back superstar safety Derwin James. As long as Old Man Rivers limits his mistakes, like he did last season in a 23-9 win at Denver, it should be all Lightning Bolts.

Ed Barkowitz
Chargers
Les Bowen
Chargers
Paul Domowitch
Chargers
Marcus Hayes
Chargers
Jeff McLane
Chargers
Marc Narducci
Chargers (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Chargers

Cleveland (-1.5) PITTSBUGH (40), 1 p.m., CBS

Color it Brown with Pittsburgh starting third-string QB Devlin “The Duck” Hodges.

Ed Barkowitz
Browns
Les Bowen
Steelers
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Steelers
Jeff McLane
Steelers
Marc Narducci
Browns
Vegas Vic
Browns

New England (-3) HOUSTON (44.5), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Gonna buck a very lucrative trend, which is Bill Belichick against his former assistants. Double B bounces down to Houston with a 5-0 perfecto against Bill O’Brien. Might be another W for New England, but thinking cover for Deshaun. See how much the extra half-point costs to bump up it to 3.5.

Ed Barkowitz
Patriots
Les Bowen
Patriots
Paul Domowitch
Texans
Marcus Hayes
Patriots
Jeff McLane
Texans
Marc Narducci
Patriots
Vegas Vic
Texans

Monday

SEATTLE (-3) Minnesota (49), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Banking on history repeating itself. Last season, these teams met in Seattle, also on a Monday night, and the Seahawks rolled to an easy 21-7 win as a 3-point favorite. And I know you’re wondering about Minny off the bye. Not great, with only two covers in the last nine games. And you’re probably also wondering about the Vikes as a dog. Not great, with just one cover in the last seven getting points. Gotta roll with Russ W over Captain Kirk.

Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks
Les Bowen
Vikings
Paul Domowitch
Vikings
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Vikings
Marc Narducci
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Seahawks

Thursday

Chicago (-1) DETROIT (39.5)

Editor’s note: This line went up to 4 or 4.5 points by kickoff.

» READ MORE: Late TD lifts the Bears over the Lions

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Bears
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Bears
Jeff McLane
Bears
Marc Narducci
Bears
Vegas Vic
Bears

DALLAS (-7) Buffalo (44.5)

» READ MORE: Bills do Eagles a favor by flattening Cowboys

Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys
Les Bowen
Bills
Paul Domowitch
Bills
Marcus Hayes
Bills
Jeff McLane
Bills
Marc Narducci
Cowboys
Vegas Vic
Cowboys

Saints (-7) FALCONS (50)

» READ MORE: Saints roll Falcons to clinch NFC South

Ed Barkowitz
Falcons
Les Bowen
Saints
Paul Domowitch
Saints
Marcus Hayes
Saints
Jeff McLane
Saints
Marc Narducci
Saints
Vegas Vic
Saints

Last week

Ed Barkowitz
6-8 (0-1 Best Bet)
Les Bowen
9-5 (1-0)
Paul Domowitch
6-8 (0-1)
Marcus Hayes
7-7 (1-0)
Jeff McLane
5-9 (0-1)
Marc Narducci
7-7 (1-0)
Vegas Vic
7-7 (0-1)

Season entering Week 12

Jeff McLane
100-74-2 (8-4 Best Bet)
.574
Vegas Vic
95-70-2 (9-3)
.545
Marcus Hayes
92-82-2 (8-3-1)
.528
Marc Narducci
87-87-2 (6-6)
.500
Les Bowen
87-87-2 (4-7-1)
.500
Ed Barkowitz
87-87-2 (3-9)
.500
Paul Domowitch
84-90-2 (3-9)
.483