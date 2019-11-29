Don’t have much of a feel for a side here, but I’m keeping an eye on Zach Ertz. When you have an anemic rushing attack, and Carson Wentz is your second-leading rusher, then you know Ertz is going to get at least a dozen or more targets — if he’s healthy — which should mean seven or eight catches. Might even think about going over on total receptions for Greg Ward Jr. He pulled in six last week, and should be good for at least four or five. Of course, these will be last-minute plays since Wentz has a little issue with his right hand. Gonna watch him in warm-ups, real close, and see what kind of spirals he is spinning. And then there’s a little hamstring issue with the Bank of Ertz.