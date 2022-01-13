The Eagles received interview requests for two members of their front office late Wednesday.

The Minnesota Vikings want both Catherine Raiche and Brandon Brown to interview for their open general manager job, according to several media reports.

Raiche was promoted to vice president of football operations last May, making her the highest-ranking woman in any NFL front office. Brown was promoted to co-director of player personnel at the same time.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts returns to Tampa, set to become Eagles’ youngest QB to start in playoffs

The Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer and executive Rick Spielman earlier this week and are one of three teams looking for a new general manager along with the New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

The Vikings’ ask marks the first time a team has formally requested to interview a woman for an NFL GM job. Susan Tose Spencer became the first female GM in NFL history while running the Eagles from 1983 to 1985, but she was promoted to the role by her father, former Eagles owner Leonard Tose, after spending multiple years working various jobs on the team’s front office.

The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as their general manager in 2020, making her the first female GM in the MLB history.

Raiche is a Montreal native and a former tax lawyer who broke into the business through the Canadian Football League in 2015. She spent two years as the Montreal Alouettes’ coordinator of football administration before getting promoted to assistant general manager in 2017. The following year, she was promoted to director of football administration and she joined the Eagles’ front office the season after that.

» READ MORE: ‘Perfect for the city’: Jason Kelce’s greatness born of his passion for life

Raiche spent this season in the same role that Browns GM Andrew Berry held with the Eagles in 2019, and her role was described similarly. She’s been involved in almost everything across the landscape of front-office duties, including football operations, contracts, personnel and research.

Brown, a Black man, is in his fifth season with the Eagles and his first as co-director of player personnel alongside Ian Cunningham. He was the team’s director of pro scouting from 2019-20 and the assistant director of pro scouting for two years before that. The promotion he received last May expanded his job to do “crossover work” on college prospects while overseeing the team’s pro scouting.

Brown played college football at Fordham before earning a law degree from Barry University in Florida. Brown is now the second Black executive in the Eagles’ front office to garner interest for a GM job in the last three years, with Berry being the first.

» READ MORE: 22 of the Eagles’ best playoff moments

Brown has been credited for his part in the team discovering Jordan Mailata during the 2017 pre-draft process. He was the first scout to see Mailata in person and interviewed him for two hours at the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program pro day five weeks before the draft.

“It was almost like when you’re young and you go to a party and you identify the pretty girl and make sure she has your number first,” Brown said earlier this season about securing time with Mailata. “You don’t get [beat out] by anybody else.”

» READ MORE: Former Eagles GM Joe Banner: Carson Wentz’s season puts Colts in a tough situation

The Eagles have dealt with teams hiring from their front office staff multiple times in the last few seasons. Berry left for the Browns and Joe Douglas was the team’s VP of player personnel for three years before taking the Jets’ GM job.

It’s a bit surprising that Andy Weidl, the team’s highest-ranking personnel executive underneath Howie Roseman, hasn’t yet been tapped for interviews yet. Weidl’s been the team’s vice president of player personnel for the last three years since Douglas left and has played a major role in the team’s roster construction.