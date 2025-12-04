Eagles still favorites for ‘Monday Night Football’ vs. Chargers; plus, Week 14 odds for Jalen Hurts, more

Following consecutive losses, the Eagles will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Monday night. The matchup will mark Philadelphia’s fourth nationally broadcast game over its last five. Both teams sit at 8-4.

Although the Eagles defense still ranks in the top 10 in points allowed, Vic Fangio’s unit will be looking to get back on track on Monday Night Football. Two weeks ago, Philadelphia allowed the Cowboys to score 24 unanswered points, en route to the Birds’ biggest blown lead since 1999. And on Black Friday against the Bears, the Eagles allowed 281 rushing yards, the ninth-most total they’ve allowed in team history.

While Los Angeles has won four of its last five games, the win-loss record doesn’t tell the whole story. None of the Chargers’ recent wins have come against teams with winning records, and two of them were against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) and Tennessee Titans (1-11). Additionally, quarterback Justin Herbert recently underwent surgery for a hand injury he suffered during last week’s game, though he is likely to suit up on Monday.

Here’s a look at the updated player props and game lines for the Eagles’ Week 14 matchup against the Chargers …

Eagles vs. Chargers odds

The Eagles opened as 3-point favorites, and the lines have only slightly shifted since, even with encouraging news regarding Herbert’s injury status and with Jalen Carter missing Monday’s game for Philly.

FanDuel

Spread: Chargers +2.5 (-102); Eagles -2.5 (-120) Moneyline: Chargers (+130); Eagles (-154) Total: Over 41.5 (-105); Under 41.5 (-115)

DraftKings

Spread: Chargers +3 (-115); Eagles 3 (-105) Moneyline: Chargers (+130); Eagles (-155) Total: Over 40.5 (-115; Under 40.5 (-105)

Passing yard props

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 230 and 289 yards, respectively, in the Eagles’ last two games but did not reach 200 in the three games prior. Season-long, Hurts ranks 16th in the NFL in passing yards per game (209.5 yards).

Herbert ranks eighth in passing yards. The former Pro-Bowler managed just 151 passing yards last week, in a game where Los Angeles’s ground attack led the way. And against Jacksonville a week earlier, Herbert threw for a career-low 81 passing yards, with none in the second half. Since Herbert’s status has not been confirmed for Monday, DraftKings has not posted odds for the sixth-year quarterback.

FanDuel

Over Under Justin Herbert Over 209.5 (-114) Under 209.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 187.5 (-114) Under 187.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Justin Herbert Over -- Under -- Jalen Hurts Over 190.5 (-112) Under 190.5 (-112)

Passing touchdowns

Hurts and Herbert have both thrown for three touchdowns in their teams’ last three games, with two of the scores occurring last week. Season long, Hurts has thrown for 19 touchdowns, while Herbert has thrown for 21.

FanDuel

Over Under Justin Herbert Over 1.5 (+148) Under 1.5 (-200) Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+174) Under 1.5 (-240)

DraftKings

Over Under Justin Herbert Over -- Under -- Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+169) Under 1.5 (-219)

Rushing yards

Saquon Barkley has reached 70 rushing yards in just one of his last four games and is at just under 62 rushing yards per game this season, less than half the 125 yards the Penn State alum averaged last season. While his stats have declined, Barkley has continued to get the lion’s share of Eagles rushing attempts. The three-time Pro-Bowler has 198 carries; next up is Tank Bigsby with only 18. Barkley was notably the only back to receive carries against Chicago last week.

Los Angeles’s running back situation is a bit more of a mystery. The Chargers’ primary running back, Omarion Hampton, has been sidelined since Week 5. Kimani Vidal has filled in as the team’s main back and registered his third 100-yard game of the season last week. But Hampton has a chance to return off injured reserve this week, muddying the waters for active prop bettors.

As a result, FanDuel has not yet opened markets for rushing props, while DraftKings has only opened ones for Barkley and Hurts.

DraftKings

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 69.5 (-114) Under 69.5 (-110) Jalen Hurts Over 28.5 (-117) Under 28.5 (-108)

Receiving yards

A.J. Brown has come alive over the past two weeks. The 28-year-old receiver is averaging 121 yards and has caught three touchdowns in that span. DeVonta Smith averaged just under 70 yards per game against Dallas and Chicago across 11 combined receptions.

The Chargers’ passing game has been more spread out. Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Oronde Gadsden II, and Quentin Johnston have all recorded between 500 and 700 receiving yards this season. However, Los Angeles’s aerial offense has been extremely quiet the past two games, with only 278 total passing yards.

Due to Hampton’s unknown status for Monday, FanDuel has yet to post receiving props.

DraftKings

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 60.5 (-110) Under 60.5 (-114) DeVonta Smith Over 54.5 (-110) Under 53.5 (-114) Ladd McConkey Over 52.5 (-113) Under 52.5 (-111) Keenan Allen Over 37.5 (-115) Under 37.5 (-109) Oronde Gadsden II Over 36.5 (-113) Under 36.5 (-111) Quentin Johnston Over 34.5 (-113) Under 34.5 (-111) Dallas Goedert Over 30.5 (-112) Under 30.5 (-112) Saquon Barkley Over 15.5 (-109) Under 15.5 (-116)

Touchdown scorers

Across the last three games, the Eagles have had two touchdown scorers: Hurts and Brown. All of Philadelphia’s other offensive weapons have not seen the end zone in nearly a month. Smith last scored against the Packers on Nov. 10, while Barkley and Goedert last saw the end zone on October 26th.

The Chargers, meanwhile, had four touchdown scorers in their last game alone. Herbert found both McConkey and Johnston in the end zone Sunday, while Vidal and Jaret Patterson both had rushing scores. If Hampton is to return on Monday, both other running backs’ opportunities would likely decline. Hampton scored in two of his five games this season.

FanDuel

Anytime TD Jalen Hurts Anytime TD -105 Saquon Barkley Anytime TD +105 Omarion Hampton Anytime TD +160 A.J. Brown Anytime TD +175 Ladd McConkey Anytime TD +230 Quentin Johnston Anytime TD +250 DeVonta Smith Anytime TD +250 Oronde Gadsden Anytime TD +260 Kimani Vidal Anytime TD +300 Dallas Goedert Anytime TD +330 Keenan Allen Anytime TD +380 Justin Herbert Anytime TD +600 Chargers defense Anytime TD +1000 Eagles defense Anytime TD +1100

DraftKings