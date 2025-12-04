Skip to content
Eagles still favorites for ‘Monday Night Football’ vs. Chargers; plus, Week 14 odds for Jalen Hurts, more

Despite positive injury news for Justin Herbert and negative news for Jalen Carter, the line hasn’t moved much.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown are the only two Eagles to find the end zone over the last two games.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Following consecutive losses, the Eagles will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Monday night. The matchup will mark Philadelphia’s fourth nationally broadcast game over its last five. Both teams sit at 8-4.

Although the Eagles defense still ranks in the top 10 in points allowed, Vic Fangio’s unit will be looking to get back on track on Monday Night Football. Two weeks ago, Philadelphia allowed the Cowboys to score 24 unanswered points, en route to the Birds’ biggest blown lead since 1999. And on Black Friday against the Bears, the Eagles allowed 281 rushing yards, the ninth-most total they’ve allowed in team history.

While Los Angeles has won four of its last five games, the win-loss record doesn’t tell the whole story. None of the Chargers’ recent wins have come against teams with winning records, and two of them were against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) and Tennessee Titans (1-11). Additionally, quarterback Justin Herbert recently underwent surgery for a hand injury he suffered during last week’s game, though he is likely to suit up on Monday.

» READ MORE: Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter out Monday vs. Chargers after shoulder procedure

Here’s a look at the updated player props and game lines for the Eagles’ Week 14 matchup against the Chargers …

Eagles vs. Chargers odds

The Eagles opened as 3-point favorites, and the lines have only slightly shifted since, even with encouraging news regarding Herbert’s injury status and with Jalen Carter missing Monday’s game for Philly.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Chargers +2.5 (-102); Eagles -2.5 (-120)

  2. Moneyline: Chargers (+130); Eagles (-154)

  3. Total: Over 41.5 (-105); Under 41.5 (-115)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Chargers +3 (-115); Eagles 3 (-105)

  2. Moneyline: Chargers (+130); Eagles (-155)

  3. Total: Over 40.5 (-115; Under 40.5 (-105)

» READ MORE: Numbers and trends that could impact Monday’s Eagles-Chargers game in Los Angeles

Passing yard props

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 230 and 289 yards, respectively, in the Eagles’ last two games but did not reach 200 in the three games prior. Season-long, Hurts ranks 16th in the NFL in passing yards per game (209.5 yards).

Herbert ranks eighth in passing yards. The former Pro-Bowler managed just 151 passing yards last week, in a game where Los Angeles’s ground attack led the way. And against Jacksonville a week earlier, Herbert threw for a career-low 81 passing yards, with none in the second half. Since Herbert’s status has not been confirmed for Monday, DraftKings has not posted odds for the sixth-year quarterback.

FanDuel

Justin Herbert
Over
209.5 (-114)
Under
209.5 (-114)
Jalen Hurts
Over
187.5 (-114)
Under
187.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Justin Herbert
Over
--
Under
--
Jalen Hurts
Over
190.5 (-112)
Under
190.5 (-112)

» READ MORE: What we know (and don’t) about the Eagles entering Week 14 vs. the Chargers

Passing touchdowns

Hurts and Herbert have both thrown for three touchdowns in their teams’ last three games, with two of the scores occurring last week. Season long, Hurts has thrown for 19 touchdowns, while Herbert has thrown for 21.

FanDuel

Justin Herbert
Over
1.5 (+148)
Under
1.5 (-200)
Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+174)
Under
1.5 (-240)

DraftKings

Justin Herbert
Over
--
Under
--
Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+169)
Under
1.5 (-219)

Rushing yards

Saquon Barkley has reached 70 rushing yards in just one of his last four games and is at just under 62 rushing yards per game this season, less than half the 125 yards the Penn State alum averaged last season. While his stats have declined, Barkley has continued to get the lion’s share of Eagles rushing attempts. The three-time Pro-Bowler has 198 carries; next up is Tank Bigsby with only 18. Barkley was notably the only back to receive carries against Chicago last week.

Los Angeles’s running back situation is a bit more of a mystery. The Chargers’ primary running back, Omarion Hampton, has been sidelined since Week 5. Kimani Vidal has filled in as the team’s main back and registered his third 100-yard game of the season last week. But Hampton has a chance to return off injured reserve this week, muddying the waters for active prop bettors.

As a result, FanDuel has not yet opened markets for rushing props, while DraftKings has only opened ones for Barkley and Hurts.

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Over
69.5 (-114)
Under
69.5 (-110)
Jalen Hurts
Over
28.5 (-117)
Under
28.5 (-108)

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce’s belly bucking competition, concerns with Eagles offense, and more from latest ‘New Heights’

Receiving yards

A.J. Brown has come alive over the past two weeks. The 28-year-old receiver is averaging 121 yards and has caught three touchdowns in that span. DeVonta Smith averaged just under 70 yards per game against Dallas and Chicago across 11 combined receptions.

The Chargers’ passing game has been more spread out. Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Oronde Gadsden II, and Quentin Johnston have all recorded between 500 and 700 receiving yards this season. However, Los Angeles’s aerial offense has been extremely quiet the past two games, with only 278 total passing yards.

Due to Hampton’s unknown status for Monday, FanDuel has yet to post receiving props.

DraftKings

A.J. Brown
Over
60.5 (-110)
Under
60.5 (-114)
DeVonta Smith
Over
54.5 (-110)
Under
53.5 (-114)
Ladd McConkey
Over
52.5 (-113)
Under
52.5 (-111)
Keenan Allen
Over
37.5 (-115)
Under
37.5 (-109)
Oronde Gadsden II
Over
36.5 (-113)
Under
36.5 (-111)
Quentin Johnston
Over
34.5 (-113)
Under
34.5 (-111)
Dallas Goedert
Over
30.5 (-112)
Under
30.5 (-112)
Saquon Barkley
Over
15.5 (-109)
Under
15.5 (-116)

Touchdown scorers

Across the last three games, the Eagles have had two touchdown scorers: Hurts and Brown. All of Philadelphia’s other offensive weapons have not seen the end zone in nearly a month. Smith last scored against the Packers on Nov. 10, while Barkley and Goedert last saw the end zone on October 26th.

The Chargers, meanwhile, had four touchdown scorers in their last game alone. Herbert found both McConkey and Johnston in the end zone Sunday, while Vidal and Jaret Patterson both had rushing scores. If Hampton is to return on Monday, both other running backs’ opportunities would likely decline. Hampton scored in two of his five games this season.

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
-105
Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
+105
Omarion Hampton
Anytime TD
+160
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+175
Ladd McConkey
Anytime TD
+230
Quentin Johnston
Anytime TD
+250
DeVonta Smith
Anytime TD
+250
Oronde Gadsden
Anytime TD
+260
Kimani Vidal
Anytime TD
+300
Dallas Goedert
Anytime TD
+330
Keenan Allen
Anytime TD
+380
Justin Herbert
Anytime TD
+600
Chargers defense
Anytime TD
+1000
Eagles defense
Anytime TD
+1100

» READ MORE: Marcus Epps’ return, Jalen Carter’s injury could be factors for Vic Fangio’s defense vs. Chargers

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
+100
First TD
+550
Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
+105
First TD
+550
Omarion Hampton
Anytime TD
+170
First TD
+900
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+180
First TD
+900
DeVonta Smith
Anytime TD
+235
First TD
+1100
Oronde Gadsden
Anytime TD
+245
First TD
+1300
Ladd McConkey
Anytime TD
+245
First TD
+1300
Quentin Johnston
Anytime TD
+255
First TD
+1400
Kimani Vidal
Anytime TD
+310
First TD
+1500
Dallas Goedert
Anytime TD
+310
First TD
+1500
Keenan Allen
Anytime TD
+400
First TD
+1900
Chargers defense
Anytime TD
+500
First TD
+2200
Eagles defense
Anytime TD
+500
First TD
+2200