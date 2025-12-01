Skip to content
Eagles open as slim favorites over Chargers in Week 14; plus, updated Super Bowl and MVP odds

Will the Eagles bounce back after two consecutive losses? Here are the odds ahead of Monday night’s game in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert broke a bone in his non-throwing hand on Sunday but should be able to play against the Eagles next week.
It hasn’t been a fun start to the holiday season for Eagles fans after watching their team lose back-to-back games to the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears. In their most recent matchup, the Eagles struggled in almost every aspect, falling 24-15 to Chicago on Black Friday.

After two consecutive losses, the Eagles will prepare for a prime-time matchup at SoFi Stadium, where they’ll face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. From the Birds’ chances to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Chargers odds

The last time these teams met was during the 2021 season in a game that saw the Eagles lose, 27-24, at home.

While the Birds are sliding, the Chargers have won four of their last five games. But their latest win over the Las Vegas Raiders saw quarterback Justin Herbert suffer a broken bone in his nonthrowing hand. Ahead of the Week 14 matchup, the sportsbooks are favoring Philly, who opens as a 3-point favorite.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Chargers +3 (-118); Eagles -3 (-104)

  2. Moneyline: Chargers (+124); Eagles (-146)

  3. Total: Over 40.5 (-115); Under 40.5 (-105)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Chargers +3 (-108); Eagles -3 (-112)

  2. Moneyline: Chargers (+136); Eagles (-162)

  3. Total: Over 40.5 (-115); Under 40.5 (-105)

NFC East odds update

The 8-4 Eagles still hold a lead over the rest of the division in the race to win the NFC East. However, Dallas (6-5-1) managed to close the gap even more after a win over the Eagles in Week 13 and a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day. Meanwhile, Washington’s (3-9) chances remain similarly slim after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-800
Past
-7000
Cowboys
Current
+650
Past
+3500
Commanders
Current
+30000
Past
+30000

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-1000
Past
-8000
Cowboys
Current
+700
Past
+3500
Commanders
Current
+30000
Past
+40000

NFC odds update

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles are no longer considered one of the top two favorites to win the conference. At both FanDuel and DraftKings, they are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the third best odds to win the conference, following the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.

FanDuel

Rams
Current
+245
Past
+210
Seahawks
Current
+470
Past
+550
Packers
Current
+500
Past
+800
Eagles
Current
+500
Past
+310
49ers
Current
+1200
Past
+1700
Lions
Current
+1200
Past
+650

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+230
Past
+200
Seahawks
Current
+370
Past
+500
Eagles
Current
+500
Past
+340
Packers
Current
+500
Past
+750
49ers
Current
+1100
Past
+1600
Lions
Current
+1500
Past
+650

Super Bowl odds

The defending champions are also out of the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, they do remain in the top five at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, the Rams and the Seahawks are the favorites on both lists and the Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Broncos have reentered the mix.

FanDuel

Rams
Current
+470
Past
+430
Seahawks
Current
+850
Past
+1100
Packers
Current
+900
Past
--
Eagles
Current
+950
Past
+600
Bills
Current
+1000
Past
--
Broncos
Current
+1200
Past
--

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+450
Past
+400
Seahawks
Current
+700
Past
+1000
Packers
Current
+950
Past
--
Bills
Current
+950
Past
--
Eagles
Current
+1000
Past
+700
Broncos
Current
+1000
Past
--

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ chances to win MVP continue to fall to the point where he’s basically out of the race. Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye still hold the top two spots in the race to MVP. However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has entered the top four at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Matthew Stafford
Current
-110
Past
-220
Drake Maye
Current
+145
Past
+220
Jordan Love
Current
+1000
Past
--
Dak Prescott
Current
+1200
Past
--
...
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+10000
Past
+4000

DraftKings

Matthew Stafford
Current
+105
Past
-215
Drake Maye
Current
+120
Past
+200
Dak Prescott
Current
+1100
Past
--
Jordan Love
Current
+1500
Past
--
...
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+7500
Past
+4500

Offensive player of the year

Saquon Barkley is similarly out of the offensive player of the year picture. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the favorites at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
-115
Past
-105
Jonathan Taylor
Current
-110
Past
-125
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+4000
Past
+7500
George Pickens
Current
+7500
Past
--
...
Current
Past
Saquon Barkley
Current
+40000
Past
+40000

DraftKings

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-125
Past
-140
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+100
Past
+110
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+1400
Past
+2500
Jahmyr Gibbs
Current
+6000
Past
+6500
...
Current
Past
Saquon Barkley
Current
+30000
Past
+20000