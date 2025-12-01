Eagles open as slim favorites over Chargers in Week 14; plus, updated Super Bowl and MVP odds
Will the Eagles bounce back after two consecutive losses? Here are the odds ahead of Monday night’s game in Los Angeles.
It hasn’t been a fun start to the holiday season for Eagles fans after watching their team lose back-to-back games to the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears. In their most recent matchup, the Eagles struggled in almost every aspect, falling 24-15 to Chicago on Black Friday.
After two consecutive losses, the Eagles will prepare for a prime-time matchup at SoFi Stadium, where they’ll face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. From the Birds’ chances to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Chargers odds
The last time these teams met was during the 2021 season in a game that saw the Eagles lose, 27-24, at home.
While the Birds are sliding, the Chargers have won four of their last five games. But their latest win over the Las Vegas Raiders saw quarterback Justin Herbert suffer a broken bone in his nonthrowing hand. Ahead of the Week 14 matchup, the sportsbooks are favoring Philly, who opens as a 3-point favorite.
Spread: Chargers +3 (-118); Eagles -3 (-104)
Moneyline: Chargers (+124); Eagles (-146)
Total: Over 40.5 (-115); Under 40.5 (-105)
Spread: Chargers +3 (-108); Eagles -3 (-112)
Moneyline: Chargers (+136); Eagles (-162)
Total: Over 40.5 (-115); Under 40.5 (-105)
NFC East odds update
The 8-4 Eagles still hold a lead over the rest of the division in the race to win the NFC East. However, Dallas (6-5-1) managed to close the gap even more after a win over the Eagles in Week 13 and a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day. Meanwhile, Washington’s (3-9) chances remain similarly slim after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos.
NFC odds update
At both sportsbooks, the Eagles are no longer considered one of the top two favorites to win the conference. At both FanDuel and DraftKings, they are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the third best odds to win the conference, following the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.
Super Bowl odds
The defending champions are also out of the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, they do remain in the top five at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, the Rams and the Seahawks are the favorites on both lists and the Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Broncos have reentered the mix.
MVP odds
Jalen Hurts’ chances to win MVP continue to fall to the point where he’s basically out of the race. Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye still hold the top two spots in the race to MVP. However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has entered the top four at both sportsbooks.
Offensive player of the year
Saquon Barkley is similarly out of the offensive player of the year picture. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the favorites at both sportsbooks.