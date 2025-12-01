Eagles open as slim favorites over Chargers in Week 14; plus, updated Super Bowl and MVP odds

It hasn’t been a fun start to the holiday season for Eagles fans after watching their team lose back-to-back games to the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears. In their most recent matchup, the Eagles struggled in almost every aspect, falling 24-15 to Chicago on Black Friday.

After two consecutive losses, the Eagles will prepare for a prime-time matchup at SoFi Stadium, where they’ll face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. From the Birds’ chances to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Chargers odds

The last time these teams met was during the 2021 season in a game that saw the Eagles lose, 27-24, at home.

While the Birds are sliding, the Chargers have won four of their last five games. But their latest win over the Las Vegas Raiders saw quarterback Justin Herbert suffer a broken bone in his nonthrowing hand. Ahead of the Week 14 matchup, the sportsbooks are favoring Philly, who opens as a 3-point favorite.

FanDuel

Spread: Chargers +3 (-118); Eagles -3 (-104) Moneyline: Chargers (+124); Eagles (-146) Total: Over 40.5 (-115); Under 40.5 (-105)

DraftKings

Spread: Chargers +3 (-108); Eagles -3 (-112) Moneyline: Chargers (+136); Eagles (-162) Total: Over 40.5 (-115); Under 40.5 (-105)

NFC East odds update

The 8-4 Eagles still hold a lead over the rest of the division in the race to win the NFC East. However, Dallas (6-5-1) managed to close the gap even more after a win over the Eagles in Week 13 and a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day. Meanwhile, Washington’s (3-9) chances remain similarly slim after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos.

FanDuel

Current Past Eagles Current -800 Past -7000 Cowboys Current +650 Past +3500 Commanders Current +30000 Past +30000

DraftKings

Current Past Eagles Current -1000 Past -8000 Cowboys Current +700 Past +3500 Commanders Current +30000 Past +40000

NFC odds update

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles are no longer considered one of the top two favorites to win the conference. At both FanDuel and DraftKings, they are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the third best odds to win the conference, following the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.

FanDuel

Current Past Rams Current +245 Past +210 Seahawks Current +470 Past +550 Packers Current +500 Past +800 Eagles Current +500 Past +310 49ers Current +1200 Past +1700 Lions Current +1200 Past +650

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +230 Past +200 Seahawks Current +370 Past +500 Eagles Current +500 Past +340 Packers Current +500 Past +750 49ers Current +1100 Past +1600 Lions Current +1500 Past +650

Super Bowl odds

The defending champions are also out of the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, they do remain in the top five at both sportsbooks. Meanwhile, the Rams and the Seahawks are the favorites on both lists and the Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Broncos have reentered the mix.

FanDuel

Current Past Rams Current +470 Past +430 Seahawks Current +850 Past +1100 Packers Current +900 Past -- Eagles Current +950 Past +600 Bills Current +1000 Past -- Broncos Current +1200 Past --

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +450 Past +400 Seahawks Current +700 Past +1000 Packers Current +950 Past -- Bills Current +950 Past -- Eagles Current +1000 Past +700 Broncos Current +1000 Past --

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ chances to win MVP continue to fall to the point where he’s basically out of the race. Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye still hold the top two spots in the race to MVP. However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has entered the top four at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Current Past Matthew Stafford Current -110 Past -220 Drake Maye Current +145 Past +220 Jordan Love Current +1000 Past -- Dak Prescott Current +1200 Past -- ... Current Past Jalen Hurts Current +10000 Past +4000

DraftKings

Current Past Matthew Stafford Current +105 Past -215 Drake Maye Current +120 Past +200 Dak Prescott Current +1100 Past -- Jordan Love Current +1500 Past -- ... Current Past Jalen Hurts Current +7500 Past +4500

Offensive player of the year

Saquon Barkley is similarly out of the offensive player of the year picture. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the favorites at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Current Past Jaxon Smith-Njigba Current -115 Past -105 Jonathan Taylor Current -110 Past -125 Christian McCaffrey Current +4000 Past +7500 George Pickens Current +7500 Past -- ... Current Past Saquon Barkley Current +40000 Past +40000

DraftKings