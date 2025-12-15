Eagles open as favorites over Commanders — and see their Super Bowl, NFC odds improve after big win

After three straight losses, the Eagles bounced back with a 31-0 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders at home. Now, the team faces a short week before a Saturday night matchup at Northwest Stadium, where they’ll take on the Washington Commanders in the first of two matchups over the next three weeks.

From the Birds’ chances this weekend to updates on year-end awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Commanders odds

The last time these teams met was in the NFC championship game in January. After the two teams split their regular-season matchup — the Eagles’ loss coming in a game in which Jalen Hurts went down early — the Birds dominated a Jayden Daniels-led Washington team on their way a 55-23 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

While the Birds are coming off a win, after three straight losses, the Commanders earned their first win in eight games Sunday, a 29-21 victory over the New York Giants without Daniels under center as he deals with an elbow injury.

Ahead of the teams’ Week 16 game, FanDuel and DraftKings are favoring the Eagles, who open as 5.5-point and 6-point favorites, respectively.

FanDuel

Spread: Commanders +5.5 (-105); Eagles -5.5 (-115) Moneyline: Commanders (+235); Eagles (-290) Total: Over 44.5 (-115); Under 44.5 (-105)

DraftKings

Spread: Commanders +6 (-110); Eagles -6 (-110) Moneyline: Commanders (+225); Eagles (-278) Total: Over 45.5 (-108); Under 45.5 (-112)

NFC East odds update

The 9-5 Eagles increased their division lead over the Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1), who despite two consecutive losses are still in the running for the NFC East — although that can end on Saturday night with an Eagles’ victory. Meanwhile, the New York Giants (2-12) and Washington Commanders (4-10) are out of contention.

FanDuel

Current Past Eagles Current -20000 Past -1000 Cowboys Current +6000 Past +750

DraftKings

Current Past Eagles Current -20000 Past -1200 Cowboys Current +5000 Past +750

NFC odds update

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles have improved their odds of winning the conference after the victory over the Raiders. They trail behind the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks for the third-best odds to win the NFC.

FanDuel

Current Past Rams Current +185 Past +220 Seahawks Current +390 Past +440 Eagles Current +500 Past +590 Packers Current +600 Past +420 49ers Current +1100 Past +1120 Bears Current +1300 Past +1400

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +170 Past +220 Seahawks Current +350 Past +360 Eagles Current +550 Past +600 Packers Current +750 Past +425 49ers Current +1000 Past +1100 Bears Current +1300 Past +2000

Super Bowl odds

The defending champions remain outside of the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, their odds have improved from last week, where they were ranked seventh at both sportsbooks. Now, the team has made their way back into the top five favorites to win the big game.

FanDuel

Current Past Rams Current +350 Past +390 Seahawks Current +750 Past +800 Bills Current +800 Past +850 Broncos Current +950 Past +1000 Eagles Current +1000 Past +1100 Packers Current +1100 Past +800

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +300 Past +390 Seahawks Current +650 Past +650 Broncos Current +800 Past +1000 Bills Current +800 Past +850 Eagles Current +1100 Past +1200 Texans Current +1200 Past +1300

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have fallen drastically after the last stretch of games with the Eagles, and he’s essentially out of the running. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye continue to battle for the top spot with Josh Allen rapidly closing in behind them.

FanDuel

Current Past Matthew Stafford Current -250 Past -160 Drake Maye Current +400 Past +200 Josh Allen Current +500 Past +1400 Bo Nix Current +10000 Past -- ... Current Past Jalen Hurts Current +40000 Past +40000

DraftKings

Current Past Matthew Stafford Current -300 Past -180 Drake Maye Current +425 Past +200 Josh Allen Current +550 Past +1500 Bo Nix Current +7500 Past -- ... Current Past Jalen Hurts Current +30000 Past +30000

