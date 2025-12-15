Skip to content
Eagles open as favorites over Commanders — and see their Super Bowl, NFC odds improve after big win

The Birds snapped a three-game skid Sunday. Now they face a short week and a divisional opponent.

Cooper DeJean and the Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders during their last meeting in January's NFC championship game.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

After three straight losses, the Eagles bounced back with a 31-0 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders at home. Now, the team faces a short week before a Saturday night matchup at Northwest Stadium, where they’ll take on the Washington Commanders in the first of two matchups over the next three weeks.

From the Birds’ chances this weekend to updates on year-end awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Commanders odds

The last time these teams met was in the NFC championship game in January. After the two teams split their regular-season matchup — the Eagles’ loss coming in a game in which Jalen Hurts went down early — the Birds dominated a Jayden Daniels-led Washington team on their way a 55-23 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

While the Birds are coming off a win, after three straight losses, the Commanders earned their first win in eight games Sunday, a 29-21 victory over the New York Giants without Daniels under center as he deals with an elbow injury.

Ahead of the teams’ Week 16 game, FanDuel and DraftKings are favoring the Eagles, who open as 5.5-point and 6-point favorites, respectively.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Commanders +5.5 (-105); Eagles -5.5 (-115)

  2. Moneyline: Commanders (+235); Eagles (-290)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-115); Under 44.5 (-105)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Commanders +6 (-110); Eagles -6 (-110)

  2. Moneyline: Commanders (+225); Eagles (-278)

  3. Total: Over 45.5 (-108); Under 45.5 (-112)

NFC East odds update

The 9-5 Eagles increased their division lead over the Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1), who despite two consecutive losses are still in the running for the NFC East — although that can end on Saturday night with an Eagles’ victory. Meanwhile, the New York Giants (2-12) and Washington Commanders (4-10) are out of contention.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-20000
Past
-1000
Cowboys
Current
+6000
Past
+750

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-20000
Past
-1200
Cowboys
Current
+5000
Past
+750

NFC odds update

At both sportsbooks, the Eagles have improved their odds of winning the conference after the victory over the Raiders. They trail behind the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks for the third-best odds to win the NFC.

FanDuel

Rams
Current
+185
Past
+220
Seahawks
Current
+390
Past
+440
Eagles
Current
+500
Past
+590
Packers
Current
+600
Past
+420
49ers
Current
+1100
Past
+1120
Bears
Current
+1300
Past
+1400

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+170
Past
+220
Seahawks
Current
+350
Past
+360
Eagles
Current
+550
Past
+600
Packers
Current
+750
Past
+425
49ers
Current
+1000
Past
+1100
Bears
Current
+1300
Past
+2000

Super Bowl odds

The defending champions remain outside of the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, their odds have improved from last week, where they were ranked seventh at both sportsbooks. Now, the team has made their way back into the top five favorites to win the big game.

FanDuel

Rams
Current
+350
Past
+390
Seahawks
Current
+750
Past
+800
Bills
Current
+800
Past
+850
Broncos
Current
+950
Past
+1000
Eagles
Current
+1000
Past
+1100
Packers
Current
+1100
Past
+800

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+300
Past
+390
Seahawks
Current
+650
Past
+650
Broncos
Current
+800
Past
+1000
Bills
Current
+800
Past
+850
Eagles
Current
+1100
Past
+1200
Texans
Current
+1200
Past
+1300

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have fallen drastically after the last stretch of games with the Eagles, and he’s essentially out of the running. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye continue to battle for the top spot with Josh Allen rapidly closing in behind them.

FanDuel

Matthew Stafford
Current
-250
Past
-160
Drake Maye
Current
+400
Past
+200
Josh Allen
Current
+500
Past
+1400
Bo Nix
Current
+10000
Past
--
...
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+40000
Past
+40000

DraftKings

Matthew Stafford
Current
-300
Past
-180
Drake Maye
Current
+425
Past
+200
Josh Allen
Current
+550
Past
+1500
Bo Nix
Current
+7500
Past
--
...
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+30000
Past
+30000

