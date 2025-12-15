Eagles open as favorites over Commanders — and see their Super Bowl, NFC odds improve after big win
The Birds snapped a three-game skid Sunday. Now they face a short week and a divisional opponent.
After three straight losses, the Eagles bounced back with a 31-0 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders at home. Now, the team faces a short week before a Saturday night matchup at Northwest Stadium, where they’ll take on the Washington Commanders in the first of two matchups over the next three weeks.
From the Birds’ chances this weekend to updates on year-end awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Commanders odds
The last time these teams met was in the NFC championship game in January. After the two teams split their regular-season matchup — the Eagles’ loss coming in a game in which Jalen Hurts went down early — the Birds dominated a Jayden Daniels-led Washington team on their way a 55-23 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
While the Birds are coming off a win, after three straight losses, the Commanders earned their first win in eight games Sunday, a 29-21 victory over the New York Giants without Daniels under center as he deals with an elbow injury.
Ahead of the teams’ Week 16 game, FanDuel and DraftKings are favoring the Eagles, who open as 5.5-point and 6-point favorites, respectively.
Spread: Commanders +5.5 (-105); Eagles -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline: Commanders (+235); Eagles (-290)
Total: Over 44.5 (-115); Under 44.5 (-105)
Spread: Commanders +6 (-110); Eagles -6 (-110)
Moneyline: Commanders (+225); Eagles (-278)
Total: Over 45.5 (-108); Under 45.5 (-112)
NFC East odds update
The 9-5 Eagles increased their division lead over the Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1), who despite two consecutive losses are still in the running for the NFC East — although that can end on Saturday night with an Eagles’ victory. Meanwhile, the New York Giants (2-12) and Washington Commanders (4-10) are out of contention.
NFC odds update
At both sportsbooks, the Eagles have improved their odds of winning the conference after the victory over the Raiders. They trail behind the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks for the third-best odds to win the NFC.
Super Bowl odds
The defending champions remain outside of the top three favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, their odds have improved from last week, where they were ranked seventh at both sportsbooks. Now, the team has made their way back into the top five favorites to win the big game.
MVP odds
Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have fallen drastically after the last stretch of games with the Eagles, and he’s essentially out of the running. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye continue to battle for the top spot with Josh Allen rapidly closing in behind them.
