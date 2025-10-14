Week 7 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles tumble after two straight losses — and new teams rise to the top

For the second week in a row, the Eagles came up short, falling to a one-win New York Giants team at MetLife Stadium in prime time on Thursday. Following the loss, the Eagles continue to slide in power rankings across the board. As they prepare for their Week 7 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings — and possibly Carson Wentz — here’s where they stand …

ESPN: 5th

The Eagles fell two spots in ESPN’s rankings following their loss to the Giants. Sitting at No. 5, they are behind the No. 4 Indianapolis Colts and No. 3 Buffalo Bills.

“The offensive line is banged up and not performing to its usual dominant standard,” Tim McManus wrote. “Running back Saquon Barkley has less room to run, sending ripple effects across an offense that relied heavily on his production a year ago. The defense lost several key players and looks more vulnerable.

“The Eagles are playing a first-place schedule and have one of the most difficult slates in the NFL. Add all of that up with the fact that every team they play is extra motivated to knock off the champs, and you have one long road back toward a potential repeat.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have leapfrogged into the No. 1 spot, moving up three spots from last week’s ranking after a 30-19 win over the 49ers. The Detroit Lions fell to the No. 2 spot after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Yahoo! Sports: 6th

The Eagles dropped to the sixth spot in Yahoo! Sports’ rankings, down three places from last week’s No. 3 ranking. Despite suffering two consecutive losses, the outlet is optimistic about the team’s future.

“The Eagles are a bit of a mess right now, but they’ll be fine,” Frank Schwab wrote. “There’s too much talent on hand to fail. It just doesn’t look particularly good the past couple weeks, but that happens. It happened to the Eagles last September. It’ll turn around, just with a lot of Philly angst as the Eagles fix things.”

The Birds are ranked behind the No. 5 Denver Broncos, who beat them in Week 5, and the No. 4 Buffalo Bills, who lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Bucs have jumped up three spots to take the No. 1 ranking, with the Lions following at No. 2.

The Ringer: 7th

The Eagles continue to slip in The Ringer’s power rankings, dropping four spots from last week’s No. 3 ranking. This week, the outlet’s big takeaway was that “Nick Sirianni has another problem to solve.”

“After Philadelphia’s offense came undone in an embarrassing loss to the Giants in Week 6, all the cracks in the foundation are becoming easier to spot,” Diante Lee wrote. “The offensive line can’t quite bully defenses the way it did last season, receiver A.J. Brown still can’t find a connection with quarterback Jalen Hurts, and first-year coordinator Kevin Patullo seems to be drowning in his effort to give this offense an identity.

“It’s time for head coach Nick Sirianni to step up and hold everyone accountable. … If Sirianni can’t rein things in, this will be like the lost 2023 season all over again.”

The Chiefs have moved into the No. 1 spot, jumping up four places from last week’s ranking after beating the Lions.

Sports Illustrated: 7th

The Eagles are seventh, behind the No. 6 Bills and the No. 5 Lions, on Sports Illustrated’s list. There are concerns about Kevin Patullo’s play calling as the Birds head into Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

“I’m curious to see how Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo responds now that he has a healthy sample size of games under his belt and a clear set of tendencies that he’s created,” Conor Orr wrote. “His own players are calling for more variety and are getting the feel that defenses know what’s coming. That sentiment has been no doubt shared with Patullo. It’s his job to break those tendencies with the mini-bye on tap.”

The Chiefs topped their rankings, followed by the Bucs at the No. 2 spot.

The Athletic: 8th

The Athletic placed the Eagles at No. 8, five spots below last week’s No. 3 ranking, as they head into their Week 7 matchup against the Vikings.

“The trade rumor mill’s favorite wide receiver was the 20th pick in ADP this year,” Josh Kendall and Chad Graff wrote. “He’s the 128th-highest scoring player and only the third-highest scoring Brown (behind Amon-Ra and Marquise) after six weeks. The seventh-year pro has never been less productive on the fantasy side. He’s averaging 9.73 points per game compared to a previous low of 13.57 as a rookie. At least he’s keeping social media buzzing.”

The Eagles are directly below the No. 7 Broncos and the No. 6 Lions. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams hold the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.

USA Today: 8th

The Eagles fell five spots from last week’s USA Today power rankings, landing behind the No. 7 Bills and No. 6 Broncos.

“A team with RB Saquon Barkley and QB Jalen Hurts in its backfield is on track to rush for nearly 400 yards fewer … than Barkley alone did in 2024,” Nate Davis wrote. “What? Is? Happening? Here?”

The list is led by the Bucs (No. 1), the Green Bay Packers (No. 2), and the Rams (No. 3).

