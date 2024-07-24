Amid absence from WIP, Howard Eskin appears at Eagles training camp

Howard Eskin hasn’t been on the radio in about a month, but the longtime 94.1 WIP host sat alongside reporters Wednesday covering the first day of Eagles training camp at the NovaCare Complex.

Eskin, 73, hasn’t appeared on the air since The Inquirer reported the longtime sports talker made an unwanted advance towards an Aramark employee at Citizens Bank Park in May.

Audacy, WIP’s parent company, banned Eskin from Citizens Bank Park for the rest of the season after an investigation found he gave the woman what the company called an “unwelcome kiss” in the CP Rankin Club behind home plate. He has also been barred from the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden, according to Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who is also employed by WIP.

An Eagles spokesperson said Audacy requested a press credential for Eskin to cover training camp, and the team approved the request.

In addition to his hosting duties at WIP, Eskin serves as the station’s sideline reporter during Birds games, alongside announcers Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.

The station and its hosts have largely remained silent about the situation. WIP host Spike Eskin, Howard’s son, addressed the allegations briefly on the air earlier this month, but only to tell listeners he didn’t “feel comfortable” commenting on the situation.

Eskin wasn’t suspended, according to a spokesperson, but has yet to appear on WIP shows since the news became public. He missed at least two of his Saturday morning shows this month due to preplanned days off, according to sources at the station not authorized to speak publicly.

An Audacy spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment on when Eskin will be back on WIP’s airwaves.

Howard Eskin, a graduate of Northeast High School, hosted WIP’s first sports talk show in 1986, and has been an outsized presence at the station ever since. He took a reduced role in 2011, but still appears regularly on the station and hosts a Saturday morning show, often from the Borgata in Atlantic City.