The Eagles on Saturday got a major boost for their wild-card round playoff game Sunday against visiting Seattle.
Tight end Zach Ertz, the team’s leading receiver with 88 catches for 916 yards, got medical clearance to dress after tests on his injured kidney, a source close to the situation said. The clearance was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia. There were hints Friday that the team expected Ertz to be able to play two weeks after suffering rib and kidney injuries in the victory over Dallas.
“If things go favorable, he’ll play,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday after mentioning that Ertz would be tested.
The Eagles, missing their top three wide receivers (DeSean Jackson Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor), their starting right guard (Brandon Brooks) and starting right tackle (Lane Johnson), can certainly use Ertz. who was named to the Pro Bowl for the third year in a row. In addition to being Carson Wentz’s favorite target, he boosts the efficiency of their favorite alignment, 12 personnel, with one running back and two tight ends.
In the Nov. 24 game with Seattle, Ertz caught a dozen passes for 91 yards and the Eagles’ only touchdown, which he scored in the final seconds.