The Eagles, missing their top three wide receivers (DeSean Jackson Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor), their starting right guard (Brandon Brooks) and starting right tackle (Lane Johnson), can certainly use Ertz. who was named to the Pro Bowl for the third year in a row. In addition to being Carson Wentz’s favorite target, he boosts the efficiency of their favorite alignment, 12 personnel, with one running back and two tight ends.