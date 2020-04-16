More than 5.2 million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week, raising the nationwide total to 21.7 million in four weeks since the U.S. economy came to an abrupt halt in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of every five Pennsylvania worker has now filed for assistance as economic wreckage from the coronavirus cascades across the nation.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday said that advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.2% for the week ending April 4, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from the previous week, the highest level in modern times. The previous high was 7% in May of 1975.
The 5.2 million new claims filed nationwide represents a decline of 1.4 million from the previous week, suggesting the dramatic surge in joblessness is slowing. But the sheer number of new jobless claims is breathtaking, rivaling the worst economic collapses of the 20th century.
In Pennsylvania, 238,357 workers filed new jobless claims last week, the lowest in four weeks, but a volume that is still more than ten times the number of claims the state Department of Labor and Industry received in a typical pre-coronavirus week.
That brings the state’s total to more than 1.3 million in four weeks ending April 11, or nearly 19.8% of the workforce. An additional 84,000 people filed claims in the first three days of this week, according to the state, pushing the total over 21%.
In New Jersey, 140,600 workers filed new claims. The four-week total now stands at 677,000, or 14.8% of the workforce.
The unprecedented job losses came after governors ordered a halt to all but essential or life-sustaining businesses — including much of the retail sector, most construction, and nearly all of the leisure and personal services industry — in a desperate bid to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The impact turned cities and suburban malls into ghost towns, inflicting collateral damage on sectors that were permitted to operate.
The unemployment numbers are just the latest measure of the economic devastation, coming a day after the Commerce Department reported an 8.7% drop in retail spending last month, the steepest rate in more than 70 years.
The huge surge in joblessness has overwhelmed Pennsylvania’s Office of Unemployment Compensation, which was understaffed and underfunded before the crisis. The state has encouraged claimants frustrated with the slow response to be patient while the system catches up, but discontent and expressions of pain have erupted on social media as unemployed workers relate stories about jammed phone lines, dropped web chats and anxiety about overdue bill payments.
“This is infuriating,” said Ted Kelly, the Philadelphia Unemployment Project, a nonprofit that advocates for workers. “The system was already in a state of collapse before this pandemic hit and now the crisis has just revealed it to be in a state of complete collapse.”
The Office of Unemployment Compensation has brought back 70 retired employees, taken on 18 workers from other state agencies and hired 100 new employees to answer emails and to work in call centers, said Jahmai Sharp, deputy communications director of the Department of Labor and Industry.
“It’s simply a matter of volume,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Labor and Industry Jerry Oleksiak told reporters on Monday. “We are doing all we can, we want to get back to these people. We want to let them know, we want to get them their benefits.”
“I just think that they’re giving this false sense of like we’re fixing the system,” said Shannon Darcy, 31, who was laid off on March 15 from her job as a bartender and server at Condesa, a Center City restaurant. She was so exasperated with filing her unemployment claim that she organized an online petition to encourage elected leaders to reform the state system. More than 1,500 people have signed on.
Joe Andino, 37, a sous chef at City Tap House in University City, received initial communication from the unemployment office in March after he was laid off, but not the crucial PIN number he needs to collect the benefits. He has been unable to get through to the state on the phone to resolve the problems. Meanwhile his wife, Sandra, who also works in food service, was also laid off this month.
“Without the PIN and without being able to speak to anyone, I’ve been left in limbo," said Andino. “We are getting desperate and I don’t know what to do” His landlord allowed him to apply some of his security deposit toward the April rent, but there’s no relief for next month’s rent.
But some unemployment advocates expressed sympathy for the work accomplished by state officials under dire circumstances. “It’s as though you had an under-funded Army and then you said, `All right guys go to battle,'” said Sharon M. Dietrich, litigation director of Community Legal Services, Inc. in Philadelphia.
Dietrich, who said she did not mean to diminish the suffering of claimants who are waiting for checks. “But I think that department is doing an extraordinarily good job in light of all of these challenges,” she said.
State officials hope that some of the frustration will begin to ease this week as unemployment claimants receive the first $600 weekly checks authorized under the $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus response, the CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Trump three weeks ago.
The supplemental $600 payments apply to the week ending April 4 through July 25, and are paid separately from the biweekly benefit. Residents do not need to apply.
The payments come on top of the one-time $1,200 tax credits for persons earning $75,000 or less that began to flow into bank accounts this week, also authorized under the CARES Act.
In the last four weeks, the Pennsylvania unemployment office has issued 1.6 million payments totaling nearly $598 million, said Sharp. Unemployment claims are paid not only to workers who lost the job, but those whose hours were reduced because of the pandemic response.
The department did not respond to questions about the number of applicants who have been approved for benefits, or the number of claims denied.
While the state agency is overwhelmed with initial unemployment claims, it is also preparing to roll out a new program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), also authorized under the federal coronavirus rescue. That program will temporarily provide unemployment compensation to self-employed, independent contractors, gig economy workers, and others not normally eligible for benefits.
—
Staff Writer Chris A. Williams contributed to this article.