DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer

Joseph Andino takes a walk with his wife, Sandra, and daughter, Regina, near their home in Philadelphia, PA on April 15, 2020. Many of Pennsylvania's 1.3 million jobless workers are frustrated with the state's unemployment system. Joseph Andino, 37, a sous chef, filed on March 16, he got an initial notification from the state, and for three weeks, has not heard anything more. He can't get through to Unemployment Office by phone, email, webchat. Now his wife is unemployed, the bills are coming due, and they're trying to keep up a strong front for their 3 year old daughter.