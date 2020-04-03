No. Unless you’re a union worker and have language in your collective bargaining agreement that says otherwise. But for the most part, employees in the United States are “at will," which means that employers can furlough you, lay you off, or fire you for any reason at any time. There are exceptions protected by law — employers cannot, for example, fire someone because of their race or sex — but workers have the burden of proving the employer fired them for that reason. (Last year, however, Philadelphia became the first city to pass a law that bars employers from firing parking lot workers without “just cause.”)