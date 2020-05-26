Consumer spending drove the U.S. economy before the coronavirus crippled it, representing more than two-thirds of economic output. The collapse was highlighted earlier this month when federal data showed that retail sales fell by a record 16.4% from March to April. With nearly 40 million Americans seeking unemployment benefits, state governments are under rising pressure to ease restrictions on businesses meant to slow down the virus, which has infected over 1.6 million Americans, killing more than 95,000 as of Friday.