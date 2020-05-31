The second reality is that the economic recovery will not take full root until there is a widely distributed, and adopted, vaccine. The economy will go sideways, and the risk that the economy will slide back into recession — a so-called double-dip recession — will be uncomfortably high. Even if there is no second wave of the virus, worry about it will cast a pall over business hiring and investment. The uncertainty may not be enough by itself to cause businesses to pull back, but it will be enough to ensure that businesses will not make major expansion decisions.