About 4.4 million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week, federal figures showed Thursday, as the historic economic crash caused by COVID-19 reached new depths of despair. The pandemic response has now claimed 26.5 million jobs nationwide in five weeks.
More than 198,000 Pennsylvanians filed a claim in the week ending April 18 after losing their jobs or getting hours reduced, bringing the statewide total in five weeks to nearly 1.5 million, or 23% of the workforce.
In New Jersey, the five-week total has climbed to 817,000, or 18% of the labor force. More than 139,000 New Jersey workers filed new claims for assistance last week, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Though the number of new claims in the states and nationwide declined from previous weeks, joblessness now runs so deep and wide that that economists say that it will take years to recover.
“The apex of the hit to the economy is now, in April,” said Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics in West Chester. He expects jobless rate will spike to 15% to 20%, and then will subside to around 8-9% by year’s end as some economic sectors begin to reopen.
“This is the worst of the hit right here, and then I would expect some business re-openings starting in May accelerating in June going into July, and we get a pop to growth, a temporary pop to growth,” he said.
The coronavirus has killed more than 44,000 Americans, including at least 1,622 in Pennsylvania as of Thursday.
Zandi said the economy will remain in quicksand until a coronavirus vaccine is developed, and consumer confidence is restored. Travel and tourism, performing arts, movie theaters, restaurants, and big retailers will be slow to reopen or to attract large crowds.
And many businesses will remain cautious, not hiring aggressively or expanding aggressively. “Business are also are going to remain on high alert because they don’t know how this all gonna play out,” Zandi said. “They don’t know whether there’s going to be a second wave and they have to shut down again.”
Nationwide, the cumulative 26.5 million unemployment claims -- 16% of the U.S. workforce -- represents an job loss unprecedented in quickness, and rivaling only the Great Depression in depth, though that epic downturn endured for a decade.
The government’s official unemployment rate will be announced in May and lags real-time data, but two economists who are conducting surveys of jobless Americans with the aim of producing a more timely metric for policy makers say the U.S. jobless rate is already over 20% percent.
“We find an unemployment rate of 20.2% during the first week of April, compared with 4.5% in the second week of March,” the economists, Alexander Bick of Arizona State University and Adam Blandin of Virginia Commonwealth University, said in their report. More than half of the unemployed workers in their survey reported being temporarily laid off, suggesting that many could return to work quickly if conditions improve.
“I didn’t expect the number to be so stark, but it’s pretty much in line with the unemployment claims data, which we get every week,” Bick, a labor economist, said in an interview. Their survey of 1,118 respondents was conducted April 8-9, and a second survey is underway now, he said.
Hours worked per working age adult declined 25% from the second week of March, and half of the decline was due to reduced hours rather than outright job loss, according to the survey. More than 60% of work was conducted at home, compared to about 10% before the pandemic.
The job loss was most pronounced for workers who were female, older, and less educated, who tend to dominate the types of service-sector jobs that were most affected by lockdown orders.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced a tiered, color-coded system for relaxing restrictions on businesses and residents now under lockdown aimed at slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. The sectors that Zandi identified as most likely to resume operations initially -- construction, manufacturing, mining, agriculture and financial services -- also tend to be dominated by male employees.
Zandi said some small retail stores might also reopen “because they can control the number of people in their stores,”
State data on the impact on specific economic sectors is limited, but Zandi said that proprietary survey data he has reviewed indicates the job losses are broad-based.
“It’s not just small companies that are getting creamed and are at high risk because they don’t have any financial cushion,” he said. “But big companies are laying off en masse now too. So it’s companies of all sizes."