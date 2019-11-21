“Her school exposure from materials that are in poor repair is likely to be one of the significant contributors. It isn’t the only contributor, but it would be significant, especially if she was a longtime teacher,” said Henry A. Anderson, former chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for the Wisconsin Division of Public Health. "A lot of risk really depends upon, were you in an area where there was an unusual amount of dust generated? Or did you personally generate that dust, like sweeping with a broom?”