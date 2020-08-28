Chan is still hopeful in the ways she always is at the start of the school year — “every year, it’s my kids’ optimism, their hope and their inquisitiveness, that keep me excited; I’m still looking forward to that.” But there are new emotions, too — the uncertainty, the anxiety around things related to the pandemic and digital learning that she doesn’t feel she can prepare for. Chan prides herself on fostering a community of readers and writers, using literature she carefully selected and fund-raised to buy to engage her students. But how will that work now, when she can’t distribute the books to her students? “There are some things that I just can’t compromise. I get to amplify the voices of my students of color and use curricular materials that allow me to do that. Moving all of that to a virtual setting is very overwhelming.”