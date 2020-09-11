Three days after teachers at area Catholic high schools overwhelmingly rejected a contract offer, their leaders have a tentative agreement with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
The 500 members of the Association of Catholic Teachers will consider the new deal at a membership meeting Friday afternoon.
Officials said they would not comment on the proposed contract until after the vote.
Earlier this week, teachers at 17 area Catholic high schools said no to a two-year pact that would have given them $1,200 raises per year but allowed the Archdiocese to lay off teachers at any time if enrollment dropped because of COVID-19. Members at the Tuesday meeting voted down a resolution to authorize a strike.
“We want to be back in there, and I don’t want to lose the parents or kids on this,” union president Rita Schwartz said of the prior rejected contract. “But I don’t like it when the employer takes advantage of a pandemic to get things they wouldn’t normally be asking for. Cutting teachers is one thing. But how do you do it and not make that chaotic during the school year? That’s where we got hung up.”
The contract applies only to secondary school teachers; teachers at Catholic parish and regional elementary schools are not unionized.
