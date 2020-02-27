Community concern about asbestos in classrooms has soared after the Philadelphia School District temporarily closed 10 schools since the fall over contamination from the carcinogenic building material. As a public service, we are sharing the more than 900 places in our School Checkup tool where the district recently found damaged asbestos during its 2018-19 federally-mandated inspections.

With this updated database, you can search by a school’s name and learn the precise locations of newly identified damaged asbestos, as well as previous reports of flaking lead paint, mold, and other asthma triggers, and drinking-water quality. You can also see the top 10 schools ranked by each hazard. Click on the image: