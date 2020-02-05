Hundreds of reports of damaged asbestos inside city schools languish, unresolved, despite Philadelphia School District promises that it would take quicker action to address environmental hazards inits aging buildings.
“The district’s response has been wholly insufficient,” Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said at a Wednesday news conference.
Jordan and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, stood outside Hopkinson Elementary in Juniata, the latest Philadelphia school building to be closed because of damaged asbestos.
Weingarten said that while many districts with old school buildings must cope with asbestos, the Philadelphia issue is particularly egregious.
“What more evidence do we need that we have a public health crisis that needs to be solved in the City of Brotherly Love?” Weingarten said.
Union officials offered solutions they said the district ought to take, including adding an experienced rapid-response team that would expand the district’s capacity to quickly address reports of damaged asbestos. The workers would come from the Laborers District Council of Philadelphia. The cost of paying such a team to address the hundreds of unresolved asbestos issues was not immediately clear.
Jordan showed numerous examples of the hundreds of reports currently backed up in the district’s system — suspected damaged asbestos running through the kindergarten wing, with one particularly large area next to children’s’ cubbies at Fitzpatrick Elementary, in the Northeast; asbestos split open in a first-floor classroom at Barton Elementary, in Feltonville; a deep hole in a classroom wall at Olney Elementary, covered with a thin sheet of paper.
Hopkinson students reported to school today for the first time since last Friday. The school building remains closed, but students are spread between three other buildings until officials deem the main building safe for re-occupancy.
The Philadelphia School District is investigating whether workers spread asbestos when replacing drop ceiling tiles at Hopkinson last summer. Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. has called the possible asbestos damage, which appears to have happened after the district ordered the removal of ceiling tiles below asbestos-wrapped pipes, “a serious matter."
Those dozens of areas of concern at Hopkinson were not flagged by the district but by a Hopkinson teacher who alerted the PFT and district. The staffer reported “massive amounts of dust and debris, which teachers unknowingly swept up.”
Jordan said the Hopkinson incident was a “horrifying breach” of environmental safety.
Brenda DeLeon, mother of three children who attend Hopkinson, said her children deserve better than what they’re getting.
“We just want them to be safe,” said DeLeon.
Hite is expected to address the issues raised by the PFT later Wednesday at a separate news conference.
This is a developing story that will be updated.