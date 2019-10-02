Students who attend Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy will not return to school Thursday as planned, as officials await the results of tests that will reveal whether dangerous asbestos fibers remain in the air.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. announced Wednesday evening that classes are canceled at least Thursday and Friday. Students have already missed planned school days Tuesday and Wednesday over damaged asbestos found in the building.
“We will come back and continue to do some testing and abatement and then run some additional tests over the weekend to determine what happens next week,” Hite said, adding that the closure was happening out of “an abundance of caution.”
Jerry Roseman, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers director of environmental science, said the teachers’ union will insist that no staffer or student return to the building until all asbestos is abated and removed — a process he said would likely take two to three weeks.
Roseman said the district must abate and clean two areas with known damaged asbestos, in the schools’ boiler room and in SLA’s first-floor commons, which is still under construction. In addition, workers must go through the rest of the school to ensure that no asbestos fibers have been tracked into other areas.
“Throughout the entire building, a comprehensive assessment of all asbestos materials must be conducted to ensure all material is undamaged and will not, cannot become impacted and damaged by ongoing construction,” Roseman said. “This is the only way to protect the health, safety and welfare of all occupants.”
Hite said a call will be made this weekend on whether to keep the building shut to students.
“If there’s a longer-term contingency plan, we would have to work on another place for the children to go while we finish the project at Ben Franklin-SLA," Hite said.
The $37 million construction project that is co-locating the two schools in a single building at North Broad and Green Streets has been fraught with problems.
By Monday, Ben Franklin and SLA students will have lost seven days of classes to construction delays and asbestos testing and cleanup.
Hite, speaking at a news conference at Philadelphia School District headquarters just down the block from the Ben Franklin-SLA campus, said that grab-and-go breakfast will be available for students on Thursday and Friday, and that on Friday, staff will be standing outside the school building to hand out the weekly free Septa passes that students rely on to get to and from school.
Students will eventually have to make up missed days, Hite said — Ben Franklin students more than SLA students. SLA pupils all receive computers and so have had access to assignments, but Ben Franklin students have not.
Officials are mulling how best to accommodate those make-up days, and but will likely bring students in on some days now scheduled for teacher training.
Hite’s class cancellation announcement came shortly after Ben Franklin and SLA teachers hand-delivered a list of demands to Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. and the Philadelphia school board Wednesday. More than 50 teachers expressed alarm at the way the situation has been handled and asked the school system to test all areas where there is asbestos, including every floor tile, ceiling tile, and piece of pipe insulation in the massive six-story building for asbestos.
The letter, signed by more than 50 Ben Franklin and SLA teachers, called on the district to relocate students temporarily and to also conduct air-quality tests as well as tests on surfaces that may contain asbestos.
“For all of this school year and likely most of last year, students and staff on campus have been exposed, or at least have risked exposure, to chrysotile and amosite asbestos. After this unacceptable phase of exposure, the school district must act appropriately moving forward with a public, documented plan,” the teachers wrote. “Any secrecy, attempts to hurry reentry to the building, or pressure to silence employees on the part of the district will be understood as acts of endangerment."