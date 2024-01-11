Findings on fixing Pa.’s school funding are expected to come today

After months of hearings on what needs to change in Pennsylvania’s unconstitutional school funding system, a bipartisan commission is expected to release its findings Thursday.

The Basic Education Funding Commission is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. in Harrisburg to issue recommendations for a path forward. What they’ll decide — and whether they’ll reach a consensus — is still unknown: Advocates are calling for an additional $6.2 billion to be spent on schools over the next five years, a figure that has drawn questions from Republicans.

What led to the report

The commission’s report follows last year’s landmark Commonwealth Court ruling that found Pennsylvania has been depriving students of needed resources — particularly those in poorer school districts, which don’t have the ability to raise as much in property taxes as their wealthier peers, in a system that relies heavily on those local taxes to pay for education.

As a result, the state has been violating students’ right to an education, the court found.

While Pennsylvania has a school funding formula that directs additional money to needier districts, it’s only been applied to a portion of state education funding, so districts with declining enrollment aren’t penalized. As a result, the formula’s impact has been limited.

The formula also doesn’t contain targets for what school districts should be spending. Instead, it’s used to distribute whatever the state allocates.

What to expect

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the funding case — including six school districts, among them Delaware County’s William Penn — have called for a new system that sets those “adequacy targets,” accompanied by $6.2 billion in additional spending to meet them. The figure is based on a Penn State professor’s analysis of which school districts are meeting interim state goals, and how much they spend per student.

Whatever recommendations the commission issues Thursday will not be binding: The full legislature would have to vote on changes to school funding, and Gov. Josh Shapiro would have to sign them.

Shapiro, a Democrat, is scheduled to give his second budget address next month. Advocates want the governor and lawmakers to allot an additional $2 billion in the upcoming budget to a “constitutional shortfall fund,” to be distributed to schools proportionally based on spending needs.