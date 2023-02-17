Major renovations planned for Penn State’s Beaver Stadium

Penn State has major renovations planned for Beaver Stadium, including potential plans to expand its use beyond football game days.

The multiphase renovation plan was announced at Penn State’s board of trustees meeting Friday, though it has not yet been finalized or voted on by the board. In a statement, the university said that Beaver Stadium would receive a “significant upgrade,” but did not detail the future improvements.

While the cost of the renovations has not been announced, university president Neeli Bendapudi said that “no part of this project will be funded by tuition, student fees or any of our educational budget.” Renovation, Bendapudi added, is a “far more economical” option than constructing a new stadium.

“Penn State has some of the most dedicated and loyal fans in the world and they deserve a facility that has upgraded amenities and improved circulation around the facility to enhance the fan experience,” Bendapudi said. “It is my commitment that we will do what we must to preserve one of our most iconic spaces in the most economical way possible.”

Once the plan is approved, the improvements will mark the first major renovation at Beaver Stadium in more than two decades. The last renovation, which took place in 2001, included the addition of 60 skyboxes in a three-level structure above the stadium’s east stands, the university said.

The announcement marks the start of what Bendapudi called a “multi-year journey.” After the plan is finalized, the university’s athletics department will need to put the project out for bid. No timeline has been announced.

Beaver Stadium has been located at the corner of Porter Road and Park Avenue in State College since 1960. With a capacity of 106,572 people, it is among the largest-capacity college football stadiums in the country.

“People have fond memories of it,” Bendapudi said. “We certainly know we need to keep up with competition but we decided that renovating would be the way to go.”