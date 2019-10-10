Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. announced Thursday that the two schools displaced by construction snafus and damaged asbestos will be in new locations come Monday.
Benjamin Franklin High School will use the former Khepera Charter School at 926 W. Sedgley St. Science Leadership Academy will adopt a campus model, with students at two Center City locations a few blocks apart — the school district’s headquarters, at 440 N. Broad St., and Rodeph Shalom, at 615 N. Broad St.
The Sedgley location will cost $70,000 per month to rent, and renting Rodeph Shalom will cost the district $80,000 through December.
The nearly 1,000 students at both schools are expected to be back in their permanent building after winter break.
Relocation became necessary after asbestos was discovered on the $37 million construction project, which had already been marred by work stoppages over student and staff health concerns.
A task force of students, staff, parents and district officials have worked nearly nonstop since Monday to secure appropriate locations. Ben Franklin Principal Christine Borelli said her school community prioritized staying together in one location and getting into a building as quickly as possible. They also did not want to co-locate with another school in their relocation.
SLA, a magnet school attended by students from every city zip code, wanted to stay in Center City, near public transit and internship sites. It is better able to cope with two locations and will phase in its model beginning Monday, officials said.
Both schools will have missed 11 school days.
Shawn Bird, the district’s chief schools officer, said the district will work with the school communities and teachers’ union to determine a plan for students to make up days they missed.
“We’ll develop a plan that’s unique to each campus, because both campuses have unique needs,” Bird said.
At first, the district had proposed the two schools move to Strawberry Mansion High and South Philadelphia High, but both were immediately rejected by angry parents and students.
The new sites were chosen by the task force, and approved by Hite, who again apologized for the district’s mistakes and reiterated that despite some parent calls for his resignation, he’s not rattled.
“This wasn’t about ‘Will I resign or not?’ This is about how do we get children back in school as quickly as possible,” Hite said.
Both principals said they were relieved that new locations have been identified.
“On Monday, I am extremely grateful that we will welcome students back to school and back to the business of teaching and learning,” Borelli said at a news conference Thursday.