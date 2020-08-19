The Philadelphia School District ignored warning signs, rushed crucial work, wasted money and endangered students and staff on a disastrous $50 million construction project aimed at co-locating Benjamin Franklin High School and Science Leadership Academy, the district’s Inspector General report has found.
There were “critical missteps” in the planning, design and construction stages of the project that resulted in significant environmental and health concerns and ultimately the displacement of nearly 1,000 students, the IG found in a report issued Wednesday. The findings echo an Inquirer investigation of the project.
Joyce Wilkerson, the school board president, called the problems exposed in the report “deeply problematic.”
Issues began when the School Reform Commission, the district’s governing body, ordered officials to terminate the Center City lease of SLA, one of the district’s flagship magnet schools, in 2017. The rent on the school’s Arch Street building was expensive, and officials wanted SLA out and into underused space inside a Philadelphia school as soon as possible.
As a result, the bulk of the project on Ben Franklin’s North Broad Street campus happened while students and staff were inside the building, exposing them to dust, asbestos and generally “deplorable conditions” that persisted until public outcry forced the district to remove students from the building shortly after the 2019-20 school year began.
But while SLA students were inside the building under construction for weeks, Benjamin Franklin students endured the conditions for more than a year.
“On one particularly harrowing day in the Spring of 2019, at least four staff members fell ill and two of them were taken to hospitals by ambulance. The academic impact was no less substantial. Construction conditions such as noise, dust, and debris frequently disrupted school days as well as critically important standardized testing events. Teachers were forced to alter lesson plans because of incomplete spaces and overall conditions inside the buildings,” the report found.
It became quickly apparent that the district had no backup plan in place, and that it moved forward despite deep concerns from the people on the ground.
“Alarm bells were sounded by many witnesses before and during the work on this project,” the 124-page report said. “Nevertheless, the warnings went largely unheard or unappreciated.”
The district has struggled to retain employees in its operations and environmental departments as it grapples with widespread infrastructure and environmental issues, which have echoed in projects around the district.
If the district does not shift to better valuing and retaining employees in these departments, it “will have catastrophic long-term consequences,” the IG said, saying the district’s “consultant-based patchwork” may be financially advantageous but is not sustainable.
Wilkerson said the board “deeply regrets” the fallout from this project, particularly the experience of the Benjamin Franklin students.
“Please know the board is committed to learning from this experience,” Wilkerson said at a news conference.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. also expressed regret about the way the project was handled. But he knows the public is wary, given the school system’s past performance.
“We’re going to have to prove to individuals that we can do better with this work and build trust,” Hite said.
Hite said this was a “teachable moment,” adding that the district has already put in place protocols to prevent any future catastrophes — beefing up the district’s environmental staff and adding more asbestos abatement firms to its roster, hiring an outside construction manager, making sure standards for indoor quality are monitored and met, and having a backup plan for jobs that go awry, including having dedicated “swing spaces” to relocate children so learning is not interrupted.
This is a developing story and will be updated.