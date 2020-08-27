With 90 cases of coronavirus reported there, Bloomsburg University will revert to largely remote instruction, beginning Monday, the school announced Thursday.
The change comes less than two weeks into the semester and follows concerns about students attending off campus parties, including a large gathering last Friday evening. All but one of the virus cases are among students, most of whom live off campus.
Bloomsburg, one of 14 universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, had been conducting about a quarter of its classes in person, some in a blended format and more than half online.
Nearly 2,200 students living on the central Pennsylvania campus will have the option of remaining, said Daniel Greenstein, the system’s chancellor. Many of the university’s 8,200 students live in the surrounding community or are studying remotely.
“If you look at the curve of the infection rate, it’s growing,” Greenstein said during an interview Thursday morning. “I’m glad their planning is enabling them to pivot quickly. My hope is that they will do it even more effectively than they did in March and that students’ progress toward their degree will be minimally disrupted.”
Of all the schools that have reopened in Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg appears to have the highest case count, though it has been open longer than some others. Students began arriving Aug. 9 and classes started Aug. 17.
Around the country, some colleges that opened earlier and have seen soaring case counts also have reversed course. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill moved classes online after one week and now has nearly 1,000 cases. Notre Dame University announced classes would be held online for two weeks after case counts climbed there; the university now has nearly 500 cases. The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa has had more than 500 cases.
Nationwide, college campuses have recorded at least 26,000 cases, according to The New York Times.
Locally, Temple University has reported 25 cases on its dashboard. It had 10 cases on Monday, the first day of classes. All the cases are among students, 17 of them on campus and eight of them off campus.
Villanova University has four cases among students, one of them on campus, while Pennsylvania State University reported three cases earlier this week.
Reopening approaches have varied widely among state universities. Some, including West Chester, East Stroudsburg, Clarion and California, started with all or largely remote instruction, Greenstein said. Others, like Shippensburg and Millersville, have few students living on campus, he said. A few, like Bloomsburg, have gone with more in-person classes. Cheyney University, which returned a couple weeks ago, has one of the highest percentages of classes in person; only 30% of its classes are being conducted remotely, said Dave Pidgeon, a system spokesperson. Greenstein said he wasn’t aware of any cases being reported there.
Several other state universities have reported a few cases. Lock Haven has had three; Indiana and Slippery Rock have reported their first cases, Greenstein said.
Bloomsburg divided its semester into three sections, two running seven weeks and one running the full semester to decrease the density of students on campus and the number of classes students had to take at one time, Greenstein said. But virus counts climbed anyway.
Dozens of off-campus parties have ensued since students returned, according to the Press Enterprise in Bloomsburg, including a fraternity party that drew 80 people over the weekend.
Bloomsburg president Bashar W. Hanna earlier this week issued a stern reprimand to students who attended the party and said they would face disciplinary action fines or citations from local police.
“The actions of these few put all of you in jeopardy,” Hanna said.
The university classes currently in progress — those in the first seven-week period and those running the full semester — will be conducted remotely. A decision on the second seven-week period will be made next month.
Bloomsburg’s reopening plan drew criticism from some parents, faculty and community members. While many universities have required students to be tested upon arrival or before returning, the state universities have not.
“There is a high degree of discomfort with mandated testing,” Greenstein said, describing it as a “legal issue” for state universities.
Greenstein said he expects many students will leave university housing and return home once instruction moves to remote. The university is allowing students to stay though, realizing that some come from areas without good internet access or the support they need. Students who leave will be reimbursed for the remainder of their room and board, the university said. Those who stay are living in single rooms on campus, he said.
All student groups have been ordered to stop in-person activities and those that fail to do so will be subject to the school’s conduct code, the university said in a press release.
The move to remote instruction has its cost, Greenstein said. Not all students do as well taking classes online and it may mean some employees, whose jobs aren’t active, will have to be furloughed, he said.
“Those furloughs likely will focus on our service staff who are not our best paid employees,” he said. “The differential impacts of this are hard.”