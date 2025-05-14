Camden schools chief approves budget for 2025-26 school year that will cut nearly 300 positions

Camden school Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs said she was forced by the state to make drastic budget cuts for the 2025-26 school year to “right-size” the district.

After an intense three-hour public hearing marked with tears, anger and questions about the loss of nearly 300 positions, McCombs approved the $472 million budget. Some called for a forensic audit of the district.

The meeting Tuesday night was the public’s first chance to pepper McCombs about the $91 million deficit she announced last month. The shortfall will result in 117 people losing their jobs and others will be reassigned, she said.

McCombs cited the loss of millions in COVID relief funds and the growth of charter schools and Renaissance schools, alternatives to traditional public schools in Camden.

The district, under control by the state since 2013, had a $51 million deficit this year, but was able to plug that using federal funds, McCombs said. The state said Camden would not receive emergency funds for the upcoming year, she said.

McCombs said the district was repeatedly told: “You’ve got to cut deeper.”

Some of those set to lose their jobs effective July 1 pleaded with McCombs to reconsider the cuts. An entire eight-member team of family operation coordinators lost their jobs.

“To say I’m upset is an understatement,” said Christine Schneider, a second-grade teacher at Forest Hills Elementary. “I love my kids.”

McCombs promised to share a plan at a later date on how the district will move forward. Many of the positions affected include support staff such as security, custodians, attendance officers and counselors.

“I understand that everyone is hurting,” she said. “Your voices have been heard.”

In addition to cutting its full-time employees from 1,613 this year to 1,329, the district plans to bump 34 employees into other positions, reassign 38 others and eliminate 97 vacancies.

The Camden High campus will also be reduced to a sole principal instead of four. Morgan Village Middle School will be converted into an alternative school and middle schoolers sent to neighborhood elementary schools.

Here are some other takeaways from the meeting.

What role did the school advisory board play?

As the state-appointed superintendent, McCombs has sole authority over the operation of the district. She approved the budget.

The advisory board president, N’Namdee Nelson, said the board was unaware of the district’s dire financial condition until recently. Board members are elected but have no legally binding powers..

“I’m uncertain how we move forward,” he said. “I can’t see personally how we fill that void.”

Community activist Gary Frazier interrupted Nelson, noting that the president was among five city leaders who asked the state to remove McCombs as schools chief.

Board member Gabriel Camacho said the district has gone from critical condition to life support. He asked what could be done “to stop the bleeding?”

What about property taxes?

Camden, an impoverished city of about 70,000, has had a relatively flat tax levy for years, raising about $7.5 million annually for the schools.

McCombs has increased the tax levy slightly for the past five years. The 2025-26 budget includes a tax levy of $16.3 million, which represents a 5% increase and would add about $36 in property taxes for a home assessed at the city average of $57,000.

Why are Renaissance and charter schools impacting the budget?

As more students have fled the city’s traditional public schools, payments to charter and Renaissance schools have increased. Between 2013-14 and 2024-25, they grew from $54.9 million to $198 million. That is the district’s largest expense.

Renaissance schools, which are similar to charters operated by private nonprofit partners but funded at a higher level to provide students with more services, have 6,602 students,while charters have 3,257.

Enrollment in the traditional public schools has dropped from 11,660 students in 2013-14 to 5,904 in 2024-25.

Former board member Jose E. Delgado said repercussions from the Urban Hope Act, which established Renaissance schools, has caused the demise of the district. Camden is the only district in the state with three school types.

Is McCombs still leaving?

After 30 years in the district, McCombs is stepping down June 30 to take a job as an acting assistant commissioner with the state Department of Education.

McCombs received criticism Tuesday night as well as support for her seven-year tenure. McCombs was ousted after the city officials asked for new leadership.

“I wanted to be here. I never wanted to leave,” she said.