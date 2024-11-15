Camden school superintendent responds to efforts to oust her, and other takeaways from a special advisory board meeting

Camden school Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs has fired back against a push to have her removed as schools chief, saying “I’m not going anywhere.”

In an unusual move for the usually soft-spoken superintendent, McCombs delivered an impassioned response Thursday night to a report that five top city officials, including Mayor Victor Carstarphen, want her replaced.

“I’m not ready to leave because we have more work to be done,” McCombs said. ”I’m not going anywhere unless I have to move and unless that is in the will of God for my life.”

McCombs made the remarks at a special advisory board meeting to select two new members to fill vacancies, including the seat previously held by its embattled former president Wasim Muhammad. He resigned in September after backlash from a $2 million settlement in a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by a former student.

During public comment, several residents offered prayers and support for McCombs. She has been the state-appointed superintendent since 2018. Her contract runs through the 2024-25 school year.

“Am I perfect? Absolutely not,” McCombs said. “I am blessed and honored to serve this district.”

According to the New Jersey Globe, Carstarphen and four others have asked acting state Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer to replace McCombs. The others cited in the effort to oust McCombs were State Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, Assemblyman William Spearman, City Council President Angel Fuentes, and the newly elected school advisory board president, N’Namdee Nelson — all Democrats.

The officials said in a letter they wanted “a fresh direction” for the district, which has been under state intervention since 2013. Camden currently is the only state-run school system.

Without naming names, McCombs urged her critics to “magnify the positive things” that have occurred in the troubled school system, rather than “doing something that’s going to create discord, [and] disunity.”

“I despise self-servants when it comes to our children,” McCombs said. “We will continue to stand on the business of education.”

Some have speculated that McCombs has been targeted because Muhammad, after weeks of professing his innocence and vowing to stay on the board, resigned shortly after she made a public call for him to step down. Muhammad and Carstarphen are close friends. Nelson replaced Muhammad as board president.

Nelson sat quietly next to McCombs during the meeting, at times with his head bowed. He later said he would continue to support the superintendent, which sparked an outcry from some in the audience. He left the meeting without commenting.

Here are some other takeaways from the meeting:

New board members were selected

The advisory board interviewed nine candidates who applied to fill two vacancies. A 10th candidate was deemed ineligible for consideration because she is employed by a charter school.

The candidates included a firefighter, a nurse, a retired police officer, and a former board member. They were interviewed publicly by the board members and answered seven questions, mainly about why they wanted to serve.

After deliberating in closed session for about 45 minutes and without debate, the board unanimously selected Gabriel Camacho, a former Camden County Metro police officer, and Derrick Gallashaw, a senior director with the Mighty Writers, a program that promotes literacy. They will be sworn in in January after criminal background checks.

Candidate Sean M. Brown, who previously served on the board, drew applause when he decried “the audacity” of those seeking to oust McCombs. He also was jeered for mentioning the Muhammad scandal.

Brown said Muhammad, who ignored calls for his resignation for months, put the board in an awkward position. Brown also chided the board for not publicly condemning the allegations.

“What kind of board are you going to be? What kind of ethics are you going to follow?” Brown asked.

Community activist Ronsha Dickerson reprimanded Brown, saying the comments were inappropriate during the interview. Brown later apologized.

Teachers’ union still does not have a contract

Victoria Pellot, cochairman of the negotiations committee for the Camden Education Association, blasted the district for failing to reach a new agreement with its 1,050 teachers and support staff.

She said the union is waiting for the district to respond to a tentative agreement reached in June. It was reviewed by the union’s negotiating team, she said.

“It is unconscionable that the association has yet to receive a final agreement to take to our members for ratification,” Pellot said. “The morale of our members is deeply impacted.”

The union’s contract expired in June 2023 and members have been working without an agreement.

McCombs said the contract was “almost there” and the district wants to have an agreement as soon as possible.

“The contract will be settled very soon,” she said.