Longtime Camden educator to be named interim superintendent

A longtime Camden educator and principal has been named the district’s interim state-appointed superintendent, state Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer is expected to announce Thursday.

Davida Coe-Brockington will serve as interim schools chief until the state names a permanent successor for outgoing Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs, according to sources familiar with the announcement.

Dehmer will select the new superintendent with approval from the state Board of Education, because the district is state-run.

A former Camden High English teacher, Coe-Brockington has been principal of Creative Arts High school since it opened in 2011.

She also has worked as an elementary school teacher and curriculum supervisor in the district. She previously was an assistant superintendent. She is also president of the Camden City Principals and Supervisors Association.

Coe-Brockington could not be reached for comment Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear who would replace Coe-Brockington at Creative Arts, one of the district’s three magnet schools.

As part of a massive restructuring to close a $91 million budget gap, McCombs announced in April that Coe-Brockington would oversee Creative Arts and three other schools at the Camden High complex.

McCombs is leaving Camden for a state role after seven years as superintendent. Her contract was not renewed and expires Monday.

McCombs’ tenure in Camden began publicly unraveling in November after five top city officials, including Mayor Victor Carstarphen, asked the state to remove her. She has been the state-appointed superintendent since 2018.

The officials said in a letter they wanted “a fresh direction” for the district, which has been under state intervention since 2013. Camden currently is New Jersey’s only state-run school system

There was speculation that McCombs has been targeted because she called for former school advisory board President Wasim Muhammad to resign after a civil sex abuse scandal involving a former student when Muhammad was a teacher.

After weeks of professing his innocence and vowing to stay on the board, Muhammad stepped down shortly after her public call for him to step down. Muhammad and Carstarphen are close friends.

McCombs called her departure “bittersweet,” but has rebuffed accusations that she is leaving the district in disarray. She has worked in the district for 30 years.

She announced in April a sweeping plan to cut nearly 300 jobs, from classroom teachers to central administration roles, because of the budget shortfall. About 117 people are losing their jobs, effective July 1.

The state has launched a national search for a Camden superintendent, led by Hazard Young Attea Associates, The state is paying the firm $45,000, according to an invoice obtained by The Inquirer under the New Jersey Open Public Records Act.

The state has said a superintendent would be selected by September and would tentatively start Nov. 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.