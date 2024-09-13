The embattled Camden school advisory board president has resigned after months of protests

After months of protests and demands for his resignation, Wasim Muhammad is stepping down from the Camden School Advisory Board, his attorney said Friday.

Muhammad submitted his resignation to state-appointed Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs, according to his attorney Troy Archie. McCombs last week called for Muhammad to resign, saying it was in the best interest of the South Jersey school system.

In a statement from his attorney, Muhammad said he was stepping down “with a heavy heart.” Muhammad said he had “become a distraction through the blatant misinformation that has been spread by a small group of critics.”

“I will no longer serve in my capacity on the board or as its leader,” the statement said.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Camden activists began calling for Muhammad to resign in January after a civil lawsuit surfaced that was filed by a former student who accused Muhammad of sexually abusing her starting when he was her social studies teacher in 1994 at Cooper B. Hatch Middle School. Muhammad has denied the allegations.

The district and Muhammad reached a $2 million settlement in June with the former student, Salema Hicks Robinson.

