Two more Catholic high schools will close at the end of the school year.
John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School in Center City and Bishop McDevitt High School in Wyncote will shut at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Hallahan was the first all-girls’ Catholic high school in the U.S.
The decision was made after a sustainability study examined enrollment, demographic trends, finances and more, officials said.
“The closure of any Catholic school is deeply painful, most especially for the students, teachers, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters so intimately connected to them,” Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez said a letter to families. He said he knew the statement would sadden the school communities and said he shared in their grief.
A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia was not immediately available for comment.
The Hallahan and McDevitt news comes on the heels of an announcement that Saint Basil Academy will also close at the end of the year. That high school, in Jenkintown, is run by the Ukrainian Catholic Sisters of Saint Basil the Great.
This is a developing story and will be updated.