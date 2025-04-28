CCP board appoints provost as interim leader after ousting president

The Community College of Philadelphia’s board of trustees named its provost, Alycia Marshall, as interim president at a special meeting Monday.

The move comes about two and a half weeks after the board placed its current president Donald Guy Generals on paid administrative leave, following a decision not to renew his contract.

Marshall, who has served as provost and vice president for academic and student success for nearly three years, was appointed during a brief board meeting that didn’t include discussion before the unanimous vote. She will be in the interim role as college officials on Tuesday must appear before City Council for a budget hearing, and on Saturday at the college’s commencement.

The board said Marshall would serve in the role while it conducts a nationwide search for a permanent president.

Marshall started her career as an adjunct professor at Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland and later became a full tenured professor and chair of the mathematics department, according to her LinkedIn account. She was promoted to associate vice president there and founded the African American Leadership Institute and spent a total of nearly 23 years at the Maryland community college.

She also is founder and CEO of Educational Excellence LLC, a tutoring company, her profile says.

Marshall received her bachelor’s in mathematics from the University of Maryland Baltimore County, her master’s in teaching from Bowie State University and her doctorate in mathematics education from the University of Maryland.

“It will come with its celebratory components, but it also will come with its challenges,” board chair Harold T. Epps said, congratulating Marshall after the vote.

He called for the rest of the board and administrators to “give all of your support to Dr. Marshall because it’s going to take all of us fully aligned, and in lockstep, to carry forward what we all say and that is that we’re here for the students of the Community College of Philadelphia and therefore the city of Philadelphia.”

In a statement after the vote, Epps said the board decided an internal candidate with knowledge of the institution was the best choice for an interim leader.

“Dr. Marshall’s academic and organizational leadership, along with her extensive expertise in STEM, her focus on mentoring and serving underrepresented student populations, made her the perfect choice,” Epps said. “... We are heartened by and confident in Dr. Marshall’s leadership as a stabilizing force to help lead the college through this transition.”

Marshall in a statement said: “I look forward to working closely, collaboratively, and in unity with our faculty and the board of trustees to continue to deliver an exceptional education to our students. It is an honor and a responsibility I take very seriously, and I can’t wait to congratulate our graduates on Saturday, May 3rd.”

Earlier this month, trustees voted to oust Generals, who had led the college for nearly 11 years. Generals has said the move was unjustified, citing his record, and called the decision to place him on leave “retaliatory.”

The board hasn’t specified reasons for its decision, but had said in a statement: “the board’s sole priority is to ensure we are providing a superior educational experience for our students, serving as responsible stewards of college resources, and creating opportunities for all Philadelphians.”

The president of the college’s fundraising board resigned in protest and questions have been swirling over the board’s decision.

Generals had touted his accomplishments, including the college’s progress in enrollment since the pandemic, fundraising, and recent settlement of contracts with the faculty and staff union — which avoided a strike.

At the meeting Monday, the board voted to ratify its decision to place Generals on paid administrative leave.