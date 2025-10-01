Community College of Philadelphia announces four finalists for president, including its current interim leader

The Community College of Philadelphia board of trustees on Wednesday voted to accept four finalist recommendations for its next president, including its interim president.

The finalists are: Alycia Marshall, who was named interim president after Donald Guy Generals was forced out of the job earlier this year; Jesse Pisors, who resigned in May as president of a Florida state college after less than 18 months on the job; Jermaine Wright, vice president for student affairs at City University of New York-Herbert H. Lehman College; and Lisa Cooper Wilkins, the vice chancellor of student affairs at City College of San Francisco.

The board of trustees approved the slate at a brief public meeting Wednesday morning held on Zoom, without releasing the names. An Inquirer reporter via Zoom’s chat feature asked that the names be released, and shortly after the meeting, the college released the names.

The board met for about 45 minutes in executive session before casting the vote.

Each candidate will be invited to campus for a day of interviews, starting Oct. 9. The board intends to select a new president by the end of the month, according to the timeline.

The college was roiled earlier this year after the board voted not to renew Generals’ contract and placed him on paid administrative leave through the end of his term. Generals, who had led the college for 11 years, filed a complaint in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, seeking to be restored to his position through the end of his contract, for the college to cease all defamatory conduct and to remedy what the complaint said were violations of the Sunshine Act.

The college called Generals’ complaints “frivolous and without merit.” Generals lost his attempt in court to get a special injunction, and the college in June reached a settlement with Generals, agreeing to pay him a year of severance as he was entitled to under his contract.

At Wednesday’s meeting, board members did not discuss the candidates, which were recommendations from the search committee. But after the meeting ended, some details became public because someone with an open mic still on the Zoom had a discussion with a board member.

Judith Gay, who is a consultant to the board and also a liaison to the presidential search committee on behalf of the board, said that Marshall was a finalist.

“She’s not being that well-received on campus,” Gay, who is also a former college administrator, told a board member. “But she interviews well.”

Gay was not part of the search committee or involved in their deliberations, nor is she a voting member of the board.

“The Board of Trustees has full confidence in Dr. Marshall’s leadership during this period of transition,” board president Harold Epps said in a statement after the meeting Wednesday. “We are thrilled she has been named a finalist.”

Marshall, though a college spokesperson, declined to comment.

Gay, via the open mic, said there were 87 applications and 20 or so that winded up in the “A” pile.

She said the search consultants did a good job.

“They had to call people they knew and encourage them to apply,” she said. “So I think getting the 87 was partly based on them beating the bushes and telling people this is a good opportunity.”

She said there were no objections at a meeting Tuesday — it wasn’t clear what meeting she was talking about — though all people didn’t necessarily vote the same.

“The union didn’t raise any objections,” she said. “They were both there.”

She acknowledged that an Inquirer reporter asked for the names of the finalists.

“But like we said, we can’t release that yet,” she said.

Gay declined to comment via a spokesperson.

Marshall has been serving as interim president since April. She previously had been provost and vice president for academic and student success for nearly three years. a native of Maryland, started her career as an adjunct professor at Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland, near Annapolis, and later became a full tenured professor and chair of the mathematics department, according to her LinkedIn account.

She was promoted to associate vice president there and founded the African American Leadership Institute and spent a total of nearly 23 years at the Maryland community college.

Marshall received her bachelor’s in mathematics from the University of Maryland Baltimore County, her master’s in teaching from Bowie State University, and her doctorate in mathematics education from the University of Maryland.

Pisors’ resignation came after a state report found Pasco-Hernando State College was doing poorly in student retention, according to news reports. He previously served as a vice president at Texas A&M University in San Antonio and at the University of Houston, according to his LinkedIn account.

He also had been executive director of development and alumni relations at the University of Pittsburgh. He got his bachelor’s in history from Oral Roberts University, a master’s, also from Oral Roberts, and his doctoral degree in higher education administration from Texas Tech University.

Wright has worked at Lehman College for five years, according to his LinkedIn account. He previously held administrative positions at Southern Connecticut State University and City University of New York. He was once an adjunct lecturer at Rutgers-Newark.

He got his bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University, a master’s from CUNY and his doctoral degree in public administration from Rutgers-Newark.

Cooper Wilkins has worked at City College of San Francisco since 2020. She previously worked at San Joaquin Delta College and as a senior fellow at the American Leadership Forum for more than 13 years.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Goucher College, master’s degrees from Marymount College and Villanova University and her doctoral degree in higher education administration George Washington University, according to her LinkedIn.