Ousted CCP president alleges in court complaint that board chair pressured him ‘to direct CCP business to political allies and vendors’

The chair of the Community College of Philadelphia’s board of trustees pressured ousted president Donald Guy Generals “to direct CCP business to political allies and vendors with personal ties” to the chair, Generals alleges in a lawsuit filed this week .

The complaint alleges that chair Harold T. Epps “exploited his position as board chair to engage in cronyism and self-dealing” and that those for whom he tried to get CCP business included “individuals and entities for whom he acts as a paid advisor.”

Epps is a senior adviser for economic development at Bellevue Strategies, a government relations and advocacy firm. He previously was director of commerce for the city during former Mayor Jim Kenney’s first term.

When Generals refused, Epps “retaliated by privately lobbying new and uninformed board members, making false and misleading accusations against Dr. Generals,” the complaint states.

The board of trustees in a statement called the allegations “frivolous and without merit” and said it “intends to vigorously defend against them.

“The Board has acted properly and in accordance with the contracts, its bylaws, and applicable laws,” said Kyle D. Anderson, a spokesperson for the board.

The college, in a statement said, “adhered to the provisions” in Generals’ contract and tried to reach an amicable resolution, but became concerned that Generals “was not acting in the best interests of the college, and violated the terms of his contract, resulting in the board’s unanimous decision to place him on paid administrative leave.”

Generals, through a spokesperson, declined comment on his suit.

The explosive allegation in the complaint is the latest volley in a war between Generals — who had served as president for nearly 11 years — and the board that became public earlier this month when the board voted not to renew Generals’ contract and placed him on immediate paid leave.

In the complaint, Generals is seeking to be restored to his position through June 30 when his contract expires, for the college to cease all defamatory conduct and to remedy, what the complaint said, were violations of the Sunshine Act.

The board violated the act when it voted to put him on immediate paid administrative leave, because the item was placed on the board meeting agenda less than 24 hours in advance, the complaint states. Because proper notice wasn’t given, the vote was invalid, the complaint alleges.

Generals, the complaint said, was removed from his position “in a manner that violated Pennsylvania law, defamed his character, and inflicted irreparable harm on his personal and professional reputation.”

He was immediately denied access to email and his image was removed from CCP’s website, the complaint states. And, Epps contacted the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) to demand that Generals be prohibited from participating as a representative of CCP at its national conference, the complaint said.

“Though not physically escorted out, the effect was the same: Dr. Generals was digitally and administratively ‘walked off the factory floor,’” the complaint said.

The complaint noted the success of the college under Generals, including increased enrollment, public private partnerships and leadership through the pandemic without layoffs. At a City Council hearing Tuesday, Epps and interim president Alycia Marshall also highlighted the college’s strong performance, including growing enrollment, student retention and partnerships — which prompted Councilmember Cindy Bass to question why the college got rid of Generals.

Epps said “everything that glitters ain’t gold” and that not everything in “a human resource decision” can be put on paper. He previously said in an interview with The Inquirer that the board placed Generals on leave because he went public with the confidential negotiations between him and the board and violated his contract.

But the complaint said the board did not give Generals any reasons for being placed on leave, which is usually reserved for misconduct or serious policy violations.

“Dr. Generals was not given notice that he is being accused of any misconduct or policy violation,” the complaint said.

Forcing him out immediately was damaging to his desire to obtain another job, the complaint said.

The board and Epps, the complaint said, “were fully aware of Dr. Generals’ expressed desire to participate in the spring graduation ceremonies, to lead the College through the summer term, and to begin the fall term — even if a new president had already been identified,“ the complaint said. ”The Board understood that these steps were critical to preserving his professional reputation, supporting his ongoing job search, facilitating a smooth transition of leadership, and ensuring continuity in the implementation of the new faculty contract."

The college last month settled contracts with its faculty and staff union.

The complaint also disclosed that Generals, through counsel, had been alleging violations of his contract for three months prior to the board’s vote.

“Our law firm continues to investigate concerning allegations related to Dr. Generals’ treatment by CCP and its Board,” the Ogletree Deakins firm wrote to Epps on Jan. 29, directing that all documents, reports, and other material be maintained.

Staff writer Ryan Briggs contributed to this article.