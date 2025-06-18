Central Bucks moves to fire special education teacher accused of abusing students

The Central Bucks school board is poised to take action Wednesday against five employees, including firing a special education teacher accused of abusing students at Jamison Elementary School.

While the board’s public agenda for Wednesday’s meeting doesn’t name the employees or state what disciplinary action it’s taking, the teacher, Gabrielle McDaniel, said she is being fired.

“I am deeply disappointed by the District’s decision to terminate my employment based on allegations that have been thoroughly investigated and found to be unsubstantiated by the District itself and several agencies,” McDaniel said in a statement released by the Cozen O’Connor law firm.

A district spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

McDaniel taught in the autistic support classroom at Jamison Elementary where a whistleblower reported last fall that students were being improperly restrained, physically punished and denied water, with one student allowed to be naked for extended periods.

The allegations became public in January, after a school board member, Jim Pepper, said his son was among the abused children.

District officials said they had investigated and didn’t find any abuse occurred. The Bucks County district attorney and Warwick police, meanwhile, declined to prosecute.

But a report from Disability Rights Pennsylvania said the allegations were corroborated by multiple staff members. The group said students had experienced illegal restraints, neglect, and “demeaning treatment on a daily basis.”

It also said the teacher and educational assistant in the classroom had created “a likelihood of sexual abuse or exploitation” of one student by allowing and encouraging him to masturbate.

In the wake of the report — which criticized the district’s investigation and accused officials of misleading the public and law enforcement — the school board placed Superintendent Steven Yanni on leave, along with other administrators.

The Disability Rights report also recommended that the teacher and educational assistant in the Jamison classroom be disciplined “for their abuse, neglect, and violations of the rights of students.”

McDaniel said in her statement that “false claims” about her had been “repeated and perpetuated.”

“The truth matters, and I will utilize the appropriate channels to grieve this decision,” said McDaniel, who said she had a “strong and unblemished record” as an educator, including during the past two years at Jamison Elementary.

The school board has drawn pushback for its response to the allegations. Pepper, the lone Republican on the board, has said the board majority was divided on taking action against Yanni and others sooner.

While the board in February commissioned an outside investigation of the allegations, it wasn’t clear Wednesday whether that probe was completed. The board’s agenda doesn’t include any report from the lawyer it hired, Leigh Dalton. The district did not immediately respond to a question on the report’s status.