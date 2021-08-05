A New Britain Township supervisor has been issued a citation for harassment after hitting a woman in the head with a pro-masking sign during a heated news conference last week before a Central Bucks School Board meeting.

Cynthia Jones received the summons Tuesday, one week after the news conference. Court records show she has not entered a plea. Jones, a Democrat who was elected supervisor in 2017, did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

In a video circulated online, Jones shoved a sign reading “Masks Save Lives” toward another woman, striking her over the head. She appeared to be trying to block the woman from photographing the event, which featured medical professionals, parents and students calling on the board to require masking in schools this fall. Some masking opponents screamed at the speakers, who say they were called “murderers,” “Hitler” and “illegal aliens” and had to fend off a woman who ran toward them with an outstretched arm.

The Doylestown Township police declined to comment on the incident.

Between debates over masking and critical race theory, many area school board meetings have become deeply contentious this summer.