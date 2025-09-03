Is Joyce Wilkerson a member of the Philly school board? This charter, threatened with nonrenewal, is pushing the issue

Is Joyce Wilkerson a Philadelphia school board member?

That depends who you ask. According to the district, the city, and the school board, Wilkerson is absolutely one of the nine members.

But People for People Charter School, threatened with nonrenewal, this week filed a lawsuit in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Tuesday saying that Wilkerson is an “illegally and unlawfully seated member of the BOE” who has poisoned the board’s votes.

People for People asked a judge to declare invalid the board’s vote to begin the charter nonrenewal process — and to “remove, oust, and altogether exclude Ms. Wilkerson from serving and continuing to serve” without City Council confirmation.

It’s a stunning twist in a political battle that simmered in 2024 when Council opposed Parker’s nomination of Wilkerson, but has been quiet for more than a year.

Wilkerson’s history on the board

Wilkerson was one of the original school board members tapped by former Mayor Jim Kenney when the district returned to local control in 2018.

Wilkerson, a lawyer and former chief of staff to former Mayor John Street, had also served on the School Reform Commission, and as its chair. She became the first school board president, and stayed on the board after Reginald Streater succeeded her as president, with her blessing.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker also chose Wilkerson to be on her school board, but several key politicians — including Council President Kenyatta Johnson — opposed Wilkerson’s nomination. Johnson, in 2024, said some members of Council “have had serious concerns” with Wilkerson, who was perceived as no fan of charter schools.

By city charter, board members are chosen by the mayor but confirmed by Council.

But Parker parried, asking Wilkerson to remain on the board, essentially filling the seat Council denied her, until a replacement is chosen. Eight board members were confirmed, and Wilkerson has continued to serve without confirmation.

And there’s clearly been no hurry to pick a successor. In the meantime, Wilkerson has been a vocal and active board member.

Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley was clear on Parker’s position.

“Joyce Wilkerson is an official member of the Philadelphia Board of Education, and has the full support of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker,” Garrett Harley said in a statement Wednesday.

About People for People and the nonrenewal vote

On Aug. 21, the board voted to non-renew People for People — which is one of the city’s oldest charters, operating since 2001 — at a public action meeting.

The K-8 school, on North Broad Street, was one of two schools non-renewed over sustained academic struggles — KIPP North Philadelphia was the other. Charters were introduced to spur academic improvements and innovation.

Streater, at the meeting, acknowledged that the school saw some academic growth last school year. But that’s not enough, he said.

“The proficiency rates have continued to remain low and stagnant for years,” Streater said. “I’m concerned that after more two decades, there’s still no evidence for sustained success.”

Board vice president Sarah-Ashley Andrews said People for People’s shortcomings are “alarming and unacceptable.”

Other board members joined the chorus of concerns, but Wilkerson ultimately introduced the resolution to prepare People for People’s notice of nonrenewal.

The vote passed seven to one — board member Whitney Jones voted no, and board member ChauWing Lam was absent — so even if Wilkerson had not supported the nonrenewal, it would have passed.

But, the suit argues, Wilkerson, “through her involvement and deliberation with the other BOE members, tainted the process and corrupted the BOE’s consideration and approval of” the nonrenewal.

What is People for People asking for?

The school, in its suit, asked for Wilkerson to be declared “unqualified to serve as a member of the BOE without Council confirmation,” and for her removal or exclusion unless she’s confirmed.

It also asked that the board be prevented from “implementing and/or enforcing the Notice of Nonrenewal.”

Non-renewal does not mean People for People is definitely on a path to closure; instead, it triggers a lengthy hearing process involving lawyers, a hearing officer, evidence, and witnesses.

After the non-renewal hearing, the hearing officer prepares a report, and the board then votes on whether to proceed with a charter non-renewal or give the school a reprieve. Even if the decision is to non-renew, charters may appeal to a state panel, and then to the courts. The school may operate as long as the non-renewal process is active.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who chairs Council’s education committee, had opposed Wilkerson’s nomination and continued seat on the board. On Wednesday, he said his position had not changed, especially given Wilkerson’s recent decisions.

Thomas’ office has regular meetings with the district, but was caught off guard by People for People’s notice of non-renewal and he objects to it.

“History tells us that subjective decisions such as this disproportionately hurts Black-led institutions,” Thomas said Wednesday. “What I am seeing is a system that hasn’t changed, and another example of Black-led institutions being the victims of subjective decisions.”

A school board spokesperson said she could not comment on pending litigation.

A second suit

People for People also filed a second, related lawsuit Tuesday, alleging that the board violated the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act by failing to give the public adequate notice that it planned to vote on People for People’s non-renewal.

The board initially advertised that it would consider People for People’s application for renewal. It updated the agenda to reflect the pending non-renewal vote roughly four hours before the meeting was set to start.

The board “illegally and unlawfully amended” the non-renewal action item less than 24 hours prior to the meeting’s start, the lawsuit states, and could have acted sooner, “but deliberately chose...to inspire false hope and create a false sense of security for People for People, its teachers, its parents, and its students as to the potential renewal of the school’s Charter.”