City Council is expected to withdraw Joyce Wilkerson’s school board nomination Monday, sources said

City Council is expected to withdraw Joyce Wilkerson’s school board nomination Monday afternoon, multiple City Hall sources told The Inquirer.

The move would circumvent a hearing on Wilkerson’s nomination, and effectively kill the former School Reform Commission chair and school board president’s chances of sitting on Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s school board.

“I can confirm that at 1 p.m. Council President Kenyatta Johnson’s going to make an announcement on the Joyce Wilkerson nomination,” said Vincent Thompson, Johnson’s spokesperson.

Such a repudiation of Wilkerson would expose divisions between Council and Parker, who has stressed that she wants her administration, Council, and the Philadelphia School District to move forward together as “One Philadelphia,” an often-repeated catchphrase.

City Council last week confirmed eight of Parker’s nominees — Streater, Sarah-Ashley Andrews, ChauWing Lam, Crystal Cubbage, Cheryl Harper, Whitney Jones, Wanda Novales, and Joan Stern.

After declining to address Wilkerson’s nomination, City Council on Friday scheduled a hearing for 1 p.m. Monday to consider it. At the time, it was unclear what would happen at the hearing.

Johnson has repeatedly said that Wilkerson does not have the votes for confirmation. It’s not yet clear how, procedurally, the withdrawal would work — whether a full vote would need to be taken, or if the motion would simply need a second to pass.

A campaign to thwart Wilkerson’s nomination

Objections to Wilkerson surfaced after a campaign, mostly by supporters of charter schools, against both her and Reginald Streater, the current school board president, over their handling of charter oversight, approvals and closings.

Streater was finally able to coalesce enough support to move forward after a tense hearing, but Wilkerson was not.

Council sources have said that Dawn Chavous, Johnson’s wife, was involved in the effort to defeat Wilkerson through her role with the African American Charter School Coalition. Chavous, spokesperson for the coalition, said it has not taken any position on school board nominations, and that she has not used her position as Johnson’s wife to steer Wilkerson’s fate.

Naomi Johnson Booker, head of the Global Leadership charter schools and a member of the coalition, sent a letter to Council over the weekend underscoring her issues with Wilkerson’s leadership, which she said was “marred by a series of failures and disregard for accountability and transparency in decision-making processes,” according to the letter, which was obtained by The Inquirer.

Booker cited not just charter-related problems she found with Wilkerson’s leadership, but also issues ranging from the district’s academic performance and its lack of a facilities master plan to Wilkerson’s “reported rude behavior as a board member” and her restricting the superintendent from collaborating with charters as reasons she thinks Council should reject Wilkerson’s nomination.

Wilkerson’s supporters made a full-court press

A diverse coalition of Wilkerson supporters has sprung up to defend her and urge Council to confirm her. PFT president Jerry Jordan, in a statement Sunday, said it was “entirely unfortunate the Council has delayed the nomination of an incredibly well-qualified candidate with an unparalleled depth and breadth of experience. Ms. Wilkerson’s qualifications uniquely position her to be an instrumental member of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s first appointed school board.”

Jordan said that a school board appointment “cannot, and should not, be a decision based on individual grievances or disagreements. As I have shared, the Federation has certainly not agreed with Ms. Wilkerson on every decision she has made. But complete agreement, alignment, and conflict avoidance should not be what our city seeks in board members.”

Parker had said in a statement last week that she continued to back Wilkerson.

“I selected nominees who wholeheartedly share my vision for public education in our city,” the mayor said.

The eight confirmed school board members, who are expected to be sworn in Wednesday, also expressed strong support for Wilkerson, via Streater, who said there was still “unfinished business” to be handled by Council.

“It’s the slate, not just the eight,” Streater said in a statement last week.

Wilkerson and the eight other Parker picks were chosen from a list of 27 candidates put forth by the mayor’s Educational Nominating Panel. Presumably, if she had to replace Wilkerson, the mayor could choose from the list of 18 finalists who were advanced but not initially chosen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.