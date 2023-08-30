Cheltenham High School will have metal detectors at Thursday’s home football game against Chester

Cheltenham High School will screen attendees of Thursday’s home varsity football game with metal detector wands, after police say a student brought a gun to the team’s game at Abington High School last Friday.

Those attending the 7 p.m. game against Chester High School also will only be allowed to carry small, clear bags into the stadium, superintendent Brian Scriven and Cheltenham High School principal Jimmy D’Andrea said in a message Wednesday.

All bags will be searched, Scriven and D’Andrea said, adding that “absolutely no backpacks or large bags will be allowed.” Gates open at 6 p.m. and will close at the beginning of halftime or once the stadium reaches capacity — whichever happens first.

The security measures follow the suspension of Friday night’s game between Cheltenham and Abington after a parent in the stadium noticed that a student had a gun.

Police said they searched the student — who officials said attends Cheltenham High School — and found a loaded handgun and two extended magazines. The student was arrested on felony weapons offenses, including possession of a firearm, and taken to the Montgomery County Youth Center in Eagleville.

The incident has spurred calls for increased security. In addition to using metal detectors and banning backpacks, Scriven and D’Andrea said other measures implemented last September would be in place Thursday: High school students will have to show valid student IDs to enter the game, while students younger than 18 who don’t have IDs will have to be with an adult who is 21 or older.

There will also be additional district staff and police in the stadium and parking lot, and temporary lighting added near the concession stand, on the home side, and in select parking lot areas, the school leaders said.

They also said the school would be restricting access to large open areas in the stadium during varsity football games, with temporary fencing preventing attendees from entering those areas.

And while masks covering noses and mouths are permitted, those covering the top half of a person’s face — like ski masks — will be banned, school leaders said.