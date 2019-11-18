The move comes as charters have increased their presence — and faced heightened controversy — in public school districts nationwide. More than half of Chester Upland’s approximately 7,000 public school students already attend charters, one of the largest such shares nationally. If the petition is granted, that number could grow to about 80 percent. Without elementary students, the district’s enrollment would drop from about 3,000 to 1,400. Chester High School would not be affected.