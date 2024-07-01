Cheyney University’s accreditation is reaffirmed, taking the historically Black college off probation

Cheyney University’s accreditation has been reaffirmed, meaning the historically Black state school is no longer on probation.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Cheyney’s accrediting body, announced the decision on its website Monday.

Cheyney in a statement said it appreciates the decision, but remains concerned about Middle States’ accreditation process, noting that three commission-appointed peer evaluator teams who visited the campus thought Cheyney was meeting standards before the commission chose to put it on probation.

“While we agree with this decision, we remain disappointed by the process to arrive at this long-overdue outcome and will continue to advocate for equity and transparency,” the university said.

The commission in November placed the university back on probation and said it was “in jeopardy” of losing accreditation for insufficient evidence that it was meeting several required standards. Those standards cover ethics and integrity; design and delivery of the student learning experience; and planning, resources and institutional improvement. It also fell short, the commission said, in requirements covering compliance with laws, regulations, and commission policies; financial planning; and budget processes and other areas, the commission said.

The November decision brought a backlash from state officials, including Gov. Josh Shapiro and State Sen. Vincent Hughes, who argued that Cheyney, which straddles Delaware and Chester Counties, has made progress and did not deserve the designation. They maintained that the decision had hurt the school’s reputation and enrollment efforts. Others who were critical of the move include the chancellor and board chair of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), of which Cheyney is a part; the chair of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus; and members of Cheyney’s council of trustees.

The state system in a statement Monday evening said it was pleased with the decision.

“We thank the students, faculty, and the entire Cheyney community for their steadfast support of the university,” the system said. “Cheyney is doing great work as it continues to grow and evolve to best serve its students.”

Hughes called the decision “vindication of what many of us have said about Cheyney University and how it is going in a positive direction.”

He said he remains concerned about the impact the probation decision has had on enrollment, retention and donations to the school.

“But at the same time, we feel very good about where we are at Cheyney University,” he said. “We have a long way to go but things are going in the right direction. [The Middle States decision] affirms that and should give confidence to folks who are prepared to make commitments.”

In February, those who spoke in support of Cheyney noted that it had “implemented a new student information system,” launched a strategy to improve its handling of federal financial aid, updated policies, and conducted training, while also coping with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The school also, Cheyney President Aaron A. Walton said earlier this year, finished with a balanced budget the last four years and increased enrollment to more than 700 students from a low of 469 a few years ago.

The commission said Monday that the university had come into compliance with the standards, resulting in the decision to reaffirm accreditation. The university will be required to issue a report to the commission on March 1, “demonstrating sustainability of implemented corrective measures.” It also must show “further evidence” that it is complying with more than a half dozen areas, including government laws and regulations and commission policies and the federal Clery Act covering the reporting of crime on campus, the commission said.

Probation is the second level of action that the commission takes against universities when it has concerns about the schools’ ability to reach compliance. Warnings are the least serious action, while “show cause” — when schools must prove they should keep their accreditation or lose it — is the most serious.

Cheyney was on “show cause” in 2017 and battled back from the brink of losing accreditation. Without accreditation, the school would not have been eligible to receive federal and state financial aid, on which the vast majority of its students depend. In 2019, it had its accreditation reaffirmed.

Cheyney’s next evaluation visit by Middle States is scheduled for 2030-31.