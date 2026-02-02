Some Philly schools are virtual because of the cold, and others with broken heat are shivering — again

It was so cold Monday at Farrell Elementary, a Philadelphia public school in Northeast Philadelphia, that middle schoolers were wearing coats indoors. Middle schoolers!

That was just one example of trouble for the Philadelphia School District amid the prolonged frigid spell bearing down on the region, with a number of schools plagued by burst pipes, broken heaters, and other issues.

Furness High, in South Philadelphia, moved to virtual instruction Monday “due to ongoing heating challenges.”

“The safety and comfort of our staff remains our top priority,” wrote Teresa Fleming, the district’s chief operating officer. “Moving to virtual instruction for the day allows necessary work to continue while allowing minimal disruption to learning.”

But though Farrell’s heat was on the fritz for the third school day in a row, the district did not pivot to virtual learning there. Instead, students and staff were forced to either bundle up or find space to relocate in more-adequately heated spots in the overcrowded school, according to staffers.

Six Farrell classes camped out in the auditorium, including one class of 38 eighth graders. But the auditorium had to do double duty because cold weather — and the unplowed state of the yard where students typically play — meant that students who’d typically be in the yard before or after eating lunch had to be in the auditorium also, Farrell employees said.

Meaningful learning was “absolutely not” going on in the auditorium, one staffer said. “It’s almost impossible.” Students were instructed to complete work on Google Classroom, and teachers were balancing crowd control and working with students individually.

In other cases, teachers and students just stayed in cold rooms, bundled up. Small-group instruction has to happen in hallways because of the population overflow; the hallways are also freezing.

“It’s just ridiculous,” said the Farrell staffer, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal, said of the school conditions.

They and others were frustrated that though district officials knew Farrell was plagued by heating issues, students and staff were required to be in the building, especially while other schools were permitted to go virtual while issues were worked out.

District students had a snow day last Monday, learned virtually on Tuesday and Wednesday, then when back for in-person instruction on Thursday, though conditions were tough in many schools. In some places, heating issues have resolved.

On Thursday, district spokesperson Monique Braxton said the district was responding in real time to building and weather issues “as they arise.”

“When conditions do not meet District standards, we work closely with school leaders to take appropriate action and communicate directly with our families,” Braxton said in a statement last week. “We will continue to closely monitor building conditions throughout this bitter cold period and make adjustments as needed as, while temperatures remain below freezing.”

But not at Farrell, where one teacher brought in their own heater to try to keep warm, a staffer said and one teacher known for wearing shorts every day finally broke down and wore pants.

And then there were the middle schoolers, seemingly constitutionally averse to bundling up.

“Even the older ones have on coats,” the staffer said. “It’s so cold that they wore coats.”

Younger students, the staffer said, are more curious.

“They say, ‘Why is it so cold in my classroom?’“ said the Farrell staffer.

By lunchtime, word started to spread that both Farrell and Greenberg were dismissing early, staff there said. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers confirmed the early dismissals.

But that late call came with its own set of headaches — while some parents will be able to react to the news quickly and pick their children up early, others may be stuck at work and unable to get to school at dismissal.

Arthur Steinberg, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers president, remained frustrated and angry by the district’s call. Steinberg said last week that the district’s return to buildings was “dangerous” given conditions in some places.

“They shouldn’t have brought people in if they knew the buildings were going to be this cold,” Steinberg said.

As to why one school was permitted to be virtual while others were brought in with inadequate heat, Steinberg was stumped.

Philadelphia School District officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.