A governor, Abbott Elementary star and mindfulness guru are among commencement speakers at Philly-area colleges

It’s commencement season again, when tens of thousands of undergraduates will turn their tassels and head off to celebrate their accomplishments, but not before they get some wisdom from their commencement speaker.

Area colleges have lined up television stars, doctors, clergy, academics, scientists and politicians to address undergraduates at ceremonies beginning Friday and running to mid-June. The most popular date for commencement this year appears to be May 13 when nine local colleges have scheduled their ceremonies.

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro will address graduates at Lincoln University on May 7 and Temple University on May 11, while Rutgers University-New Brunswick will hear from Sheryl Lee Ralph, who stars in Abbott Elementary, set in a fictional Philadelphia public school. The University of Delaware will hear from the first Black woman to fly in space, while Lehigh University will get an address from an NBA point guard.

Here’s a look at the lineup at four-year colleges in our region.

May 5

Penn State Abington: State Sen. Art Haywood, a Democrat representing parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.

May 6

Rowan University: Lucy Rorke-Adams, a pediatric neuropathologist, who is an international expert on pediatric brain tumors and shaken baby syndrome. She formerly was president of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, its only female president.

Eastern University: The Rev. Dr. Michael Battle, professor of church and society and director of the Desmond Tutu Center at General Theological Seminary in New York. He has served as chaplain to the late Archbishop Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize winner from South Africa who fought against the country’s apartheid, and civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis.

May 5-7

Pennsylvania State University: There is no one overall commencement ceremony, but rather ceremonies for individual colleges, each with their own speaker. Among the speakers are John R. Hoke III, chief design officer at Nike Inc.; pediatric surgeon Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity at Penn State; and Tony B. Watlington Sr., superintendent of the Philadelphia School District.

May 7

Lincoln University: Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro, whose hometown is Dresher, Montgomery County, and who formerly served as attorney general.

May 9-11

Widener University: There will be multiple ceremonies with no official speaker.

May 11

Manor College: NBC 10 news anchor Tracy Davidson

Temple University: Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro

Thomas Jefferson University: For the undergraduate ceremony on the East Falls campus, Skylar Tibbits, an alumnus who is an artist and computational architect.

May 11-14

West Chester University: The university will have multiple ceremonies, each with a student speaker. Undergraduate student speakers include: Siani Williams, Jacob Henry, Hannah Karaman, Gillian Barrie, Kathleen Carter, Quinten Harrison, Ali Robinson, Nydia Heintz, Andrea Alessi, Mackenzie Soucheck, Steven Kendikian, Jocelyn Brown, Shawn Menden and Hannah Sontag.

May 12

Stockton University: Christopher Paladino, president of the Atlantic City Development Corporation.

May 13

Bryn Mawr College: Marie A. Bernard, a 1972 alumna who is the National Institute of Health’s chief officer for scientific workforce diversity.

Delaware Valley University: Four students will speak: Rebekah Alstede, Kayla Leary, Anthony Rago and Jocelyn Bala Lopez

Gwynedd Mercy University: Valerie Arkoosh, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education. She was appointed to the post by Gov. Shapiro and previously served on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. An anesthesiologist and former professor of clinical anesthesiology and clinical obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, she led Montgomery County’s response in the early days of the pandemic.

Franklin & Marshall College: Alumnus Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist in NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate at the space agency’s headquarters.

Haverford College: Jon Kabat-Zinn, a 1964 alumnus, an internationally renowned guru of “mindfulness-based stress reduction,” a meditative practice that the molecular biologist pioneered in 1979 as a way to help people with chronic illness. Mindfulness has become increasingly popular as a way to improve health and overall well-being, with professional sports teams, Fortune 500 companies and college campuses getting involved. He conducted workshops at Haverford in 2016. Joan Cannady Countryman, the first Black graduate of Germantown Friends School in 1958, taught math at the school for 23 years before becoming head of school at the Lincoln School in Rhode Island. She later helped create the Oprah Winfrey Leadership School for Girls in South Africa.

La Salle University: Sister Mary Scullion has spent her life advocating for homeless people in the Philadelphia region and has become a national expert on the topic. She is co-founder of Project HOME, a homelessness advocacy agency.

Moore College of Art & Design: Salamishah Tillet, a professor of creative writing and Africana Studies at Rutgers University-Newark. She won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in criticism for her work at the New York Times Magazine for columns on race, genre and Black perspectives.

Neumann University: Kristin Prinn, founder and CEO of LUCY Outreach (Lifting Up Camden’s Youth), a nonprofit helping at-risk teens in Camden.

Ursinus College: Roosevelt Montás, a senior lecturer in American studies and English at Columbia University and director of its Freedom and Citizenship Program.

May 14

Immaculata University: Nicole Lacoste Folks, an alumna who began her career as a commercial real estate lawyer, has been involved in service around the world, including a rural village in West Africa; the capital of South Africa; Vladivostok, Russia; Mexico City; and at home in Maryland.

Rutgers University, New Brunswick: Sheryl Lee Ralph stars as the unflappable veteran elementary teacher in the hit comedy Abbott Elementary.

May 15

Rutgers-Camden: Dana Redd, former mayor of Camden and a 1996 graduate of the Rutgers School of Business-Camden.

University of Pennsylvania: Tony award-winning actress and singer/songwriter Idina Menzel of Frozen fame. Menzel, 51, sang “Let it Go,” in the Disney film Frozen, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2014.

Villanova University: Lester Holt, NBC News and Dateline NBC anchor.

May 18

University of the Arts: Deborah Willis, an alumna and professor and chair of the Department of Photography & Imaging at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

May 19

Arcadia University: Sara M. Lomax, president and CEO of WURD Radio, 900AM or 96.1FM, Pennsylvania’s only African American-owned and operated talk radio station.

May 20

Holy Family University: The Rev. Dennis H. Holtschneider, president of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities.

Lafayette College: Beth Mowins, a play-by-play announcer and sports journalist for ESPN, CBS Sports, and Marquee Sports Network, who in 2017 became the first woman to call a nationally televised game.

Rosemont College: Sheila Hess, City Representative for the city of Philadelphia. Her office leads marketing, public relations and promotions for the city.

St. Joseph’s University: Alumna Marlene Sánchez Dooner, who most recently had been executive vice president of Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

May 21

Cabrini University: Lucy Bustamante, news anchor for NBC10 and breaking news anchor for Telemundo62.

Dickinson College: Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She is the first woman to lead FEMA.

Lehigh University: CJ McCollum, a 2013 alumnus, is a point guard for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

Muhlenberg College: Cecilia A. Conrad, the founder and CEO of Lever for Change, a Chicago-based non-profit that matches donors with projects aimed at solving big problems, and a senior advisor at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

Swarthmore College: The speakers, all alumni, include: architect Marianne McKenna, U.S. Department of Agriculture administrator Karama Neal, and wildlife conservationists Bill Weber and Amy Vedder.

May 27

University of Delaware: Mae Jemison, who became the first Black woman to fly in space when she was a mission specialist aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992. She currently leads 100 Year Starship, a non-profit initiative aimed at fostering mankind’s travel beyond the solar system.

May 30

Princeton University: Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber. (The president traditionally is the commencement speaker.)

June 14-1

Drexel University: There will be multiple ceremonies. Speakers haven’t been announced yet.